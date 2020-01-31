ST. ALBANS — Northwest Access TV has a new face, one with shorter hair and a beard.
Meet Paul Snyder, NWATV’s new executive director. Not that Snyder is unfamiliar to those who already take advantage of the local access station’s resources. He’s been there five years.
He replaces Elizabeth Malone, who left the station last week after nearly two decades there. She’d been executive director since 2011.
“This was a surprise of a promotion,” Snyder said, “but [I’m] very excited for the opportunity. It’s not one that comes along very often in the access media world.”
Right now, Snyder isn’t just a new face in the director’s office — he’s the only face visitors will find in the whole building full-time. He’s not just grappling with the responsibilities of the executive director position, but also balancing the station’s daily operations while trying to fill the station’s other two full-time positions, its programming and technology coordinators. Snyder said he hopes to have both positions filled by the end of March.
And he acknowledged “it’s really hard for me to put the other two jobs aside and do my new job, because everything still has to get done.” But Snyder said a couple of the station’s part-time videographers have stepped in to help with studio and extra camera work.
Above all, Snyder stressed his own balancing act — assuming the executive director duties while also juggling two vacant positions — does not indicate any diminished abilities on the station’s part.
“It’s one of those ‘We’ll make it, as we always have’ [situations],” he said. “... We’ll do our best to make sure that the transition is easy for everybody.”
His busyness hasn’t precluded planning a new direction for the station, a direction that prioritizes outreach and immersion in the Franklin County communities.
“I think the biggest thing that we have to do as an organization is teach people who are,” Snyder said. “I think education is going to be really big. It’s part of my platform, as an executive director ... not only teaching people how to use the equipment and the facility that we have, but also teaching them who we are and what we stand for.”
Snyder said that approach is guiding his search for full-time candidates.
“I want them to have a passion for that, as well as an understanding that that’s going to come with the job, too ... to be able to educate the community, to learn with them [and] teach them.”
Despite NWATV’s ongoing presence in the community, Snyder said developing the station’s “branding,” the community’s awareness of the station, its services and values, is key.
“There are still people that we show up and they go, ‘Oh, is this going to be on the news?’” Snyder said. “I just want people to know who we are.”
He highlighted the station’s sports coverage this winter as an example of remedying that.
“People are now anticipating us to be there, they’re waiting for us to be there,” he said, “or they’re waiting at home and they’re messaging us, saying, ‘Are you going to be at this game?’”
Snyder said the station’s monthly coverage of a multitude of board and municipal government meetings has not been interrupted. For the record, Snyder said NWATV videographers cover somewhere around 35 such meetings in an average month, a figure significantly higher than similar local access providers.
Even recent federal funding cuts didn’t disrupt the station’s programming. In fact, Snyder said, “The financial health of the organization is good. We’re right where we should be. ... According to our treasurer on the board, everything’s ‘swell.’”
In part because of the NWATV board of directors’ support. “We have a very healthy board that is backing us a hundred percent in all of our efforts,” Snyder said.
Even with the challenges of these next two months, Snyder said, “I love being able to represent this organization on a day-to-day basis. I think that we can do a lot of great things here.
“The partnerships that we already have, and the partnerships that they’re just waiting to happen ... I’m really excited to take those on.”
His parting words were to emphasize that NWATV’s facility, the so-called “media barn” in Franklin Park West, is entirely free and open for public use. The station has editing technology, studio space and a library of equipment ripe for the borrowing.
The station is open Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call 782-8676 for more information.