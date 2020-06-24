ST. ALBANS — A new inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith announced Wednesday.
The inmate has been quarantined since arriving in the prison, Smith said. An initial COVID-19 test was done on June 19 and the result was negative. A second test was done on Monday and that test was positive.
Smith said that because the inmate has been quarantined since arriving at the facility, a full test of the entire facility may not be necessary. All of the inmate’s contacts are currently being traced.
Full testing is underway at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and was already completed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility, both of which have also had newly arrived inmates test positive for the illness. In both of those cases, the inmates were from outside Vermont.
Smith said the state is also reexamining its intake protocols. Instead of quarantining new intakes at every facility, the Dept. of Corrections may send all new prisoners to one or two facilities to be quarantined. Along with being quarantined for two weeks, inmates are tested more than once for COVID-19 during that quarantine.
Smith reiterated his previous statements that new intakes pose the greatest risk at correctional facilities at this point, adding, “we’re putting too many facilities at risk as we quarantine at individual facilities.”
“We’ve got to make sure our facilities are clear of this virus,” he said.
To that end, the state may begin full testing of staff and inmates at one facility per week, Smith said.