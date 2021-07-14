Gov. Phil Scott, University of Vermont and Community College of Vermont today announced a new program for Vermonters who need to learn new skills to gain access to in-demand careers.
The Upskill Vermont Scholarship Program is designed to help members of Vermont's workforce, especially those who are under-employed or unemployed, seeking a career change or to enhance their skills in their current job.
The program, appropriated from funds received via American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, will cover the cost of two free education and training courses per Vermont resident, while funds last, with a goal of enrolling 500 Vermont residents through the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters.
“Since my first day in office, I’ve discussed the need to focus on Vermont’s workforce shortage and reverse our demographic trends, which were further strained by the pandemic,” Scott stated in a July 13 press release. “This program is a perfect example of an impactful, important tool in our toolbox that will help provide more Vermonters the skills needed to successfully reenter the workforce or advance in their current field and rise on the economic ladder. I want to thank UVM and CCV for their creativity and all their work in these areas.”
The focus of the courses being offered are in three areas: the digital economy, healthcare and leadership and management. All areas that lend themselves to jobs and careers that are in need of more talent in Vermont now and in the near future.
“UVM’s professional development courses will directly help hundreds of Vermonters and employers in growing sectors of the state’s economy,” said Suresh Garimella, president of the University of Vermont. “Upskill Vermont is a textbook example of the university’s unwavering commitment to Vermont’s people and the economy. We’re proud to be part of this initiative along with the Community College of Vermont.”
Courses are being offered in partnership with CCV. Additionally, three free career workshops are being offered to assist Vermonters in identifying the pathway to achieve their career goals and help position them for academic and professional success.
While students can use the credits they earn towards a degree, this scholarship is intended to give them practical skills that can be implemented immediately within their chosen field. A number of certificate classes that can be achieved in one or two courses are offered as part of this scholarship.
Vermont residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, as funds are limited. Books and supplies are not included in the scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.