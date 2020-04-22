ST. ALBANS — A St. Albans man currently suspended from his job with the St. Albans Police Dept. was arraigned on sexual assault charges on Wednesday in Franklin County Superior Court.
Zachary Pigeon, 29, was charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault — repeated.
He pleaded not guilty.
Judge Howard VanBenthuysen found probable cause for both charges. Pigeon was released with a 24-hour curfew and conditions that include not being in the presence of a female under the age of 18.
On Monday, he pleaded not gulity to a series of charges stemming from an alleged assault of the victim intended to silence her.
According to the victim, whom the Messenger is referring to only as AA, Pigeon began assaulting her when she was in the fourth grade and continued to do so for four years. He threatened her physically with a box cutter if she resisted and also threatened to harm her younger sister if she refused him, according to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police (VSP).
The assaults included oral and vaginal penetration, she told investigators.
Pigeon and his father, Allen Pigeon, 56, of Swanton, have also been charged with breaking into AA’s home over the first weekend in April and assaulting her, including burning her with a cigar, while telling her that if she continued to cause trouble she would end up dead.
Pigeon has been placed on administrative leave from the SAPD while an internal investigation is conducted. It is expected to result in his dismissal.
The St. Albans City Council met in a special session on Tuesday evening with the only item on the agenda a personnel matter to be discussed in executive session.