ST. ALBANS — The Franklin County Criminal Court arraigned Shawn Tardy — the man allegedly responsible for a car crash on Swanton Road that killed two people — on another charge Wednesday morning: obstructing justice.
Public defender Steve Dunham invoked the 24-hour rule on Tardy’s behalf, a legal rule allowing Tardy another 24 hours before entering a plea to the charge.
The charge is based on alleged interactions between Tardy and James Morgan, Tardy’s roommate, according to a court affidavit.
Judge Scot Kline upheld the conditions on which the court released Tardy yesterday after his arraignment on a charge of grossly negligent vehicle operation resulting in a fatality, with additional conditions not to contact or harass Morgan.
According to St. Albans Police Officer Keith Cote’s affidavit, Morgan told police Tardy stole and used his prescription medicine.
Cote wrote that Morgan also told police that he didn’t believe Tardy’s vehicle was insured or inspected.
Morgan said he’s lived with Tardy one month, according to the affidavit, and that he didn’t want to live with him anymore due to Tardy’s “violent” behavior.
Tardy pleaded not guilty to the charge of grossly negligent vehicle operation in court Tuesday afternoon.
His release conditions include not driving and not using drugs not prescribed for him.
The maximum sentence for the grossly negligent vehicle operation charge is 15 years and/or a $15,000 fine.
The Sept. 24 crash happened just after noon. Police closed that portion of Swanton Road near the old Energizer building for several hours while investigating.
The crash killed Robert Young and Lori Latullipe, both residents of the Town of St. Albans.
Cote wrote in his affidavit that he arrived at the crash scene to find the two involved vehicles resting “well into the southbound lane of travel.”
“It appeared to me a maroon truck that was traveling north had crossed the center line and struck a green sedan that was traveling south,” Cote wrote.
Cote wrote he was assigned to observe Tardy at Northwestern Medical Center, to which AmCare transported Tardy from the crash scene.
Cote wrote he heard Tardy tell NMC staff that he had only taken his “meds” prior to the crash, and that he had looked down at his cellphone just prior to the crash.
An AmCare paramedic clarified that Tardy said he had taken prescription Suboxone and Ritalin before the crash, per Cote’s affidavit, which Tardy himself later told Cote.
Cote and Vermont State Trooper Ashley Farmer, a certified Drug Recognition Expert, spoke with Tardy. Farmer advised Cote to secure a blood test and Tardy agreed to provide a blood sample.
Tardy “was cooperative and very distraught about the death of the other two people involved in the crash,” Cote wrote. “Tardy stated multiple times he was looking at his phone and texting just prior to the crash.”
Cote noted Tardy “made several statements that put the blame on himself for causing the crash to include he did not deserve to live after what happened.”
The following day, Cote met with Tardy’s girlfriend, Kimberly Craig, at the St. Albans Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Craig told Cote she communicated with Tardy via text message shortly before she went to work at noon, according to Cote’s affidavit. Tardy then met Craig to get her “card,” which Cote surmised in his affidavit was a debit or credit card, and went to get her Chinese food. Cote noted there was “Chinese food observed thrown about [Tardy’s] vehicle following the crash.”
Cote wrote Craig told him the last message she received from Tardy said he was on his way back from getting her the Chinese food.
Craig said Tardy told her “he thinks he remembers reaching down onto the floor to pick up his phone after he dropped it,” Cote wrote, and that “Tardy told her he does not remember seeing the other car coming at him.”
Michele Dicarmine met with Cote at the St. Albans Police Dept. on Sept. 26, two days after the crash.
Dicarmine told Cote she drove behind the “purple truck” involved in the crash, per Cote’s affidavit, and said the truck seemed to be traveling at a high rate of speed and the last thing she remembered seeing before the crash was the truck cross the centerline.
Dicarmine said she checked on the truck driver at the crash scene, Cote wrote, that being Tardy.
She reported Tardy “was crying and upset and told her he didn’t mean to hurt or kill anybody and he hopes the people he hit were alright,” according to Cote’s affidavit.
Dicarmine also said she believed Tardy’s truck rapidly rather than gradually crossed the centerline.
Two more witnesses met with Cote the following day, Sept. 27, three days after the crash, Reanne Singleton and Johanna Johnson-Sherrer. They told Cote they were driving right behind the Honda Civic Young drove.
Both told Cote they saw Tardy’s truck cross the centerline and continue driving in the oncoming traffic lane for three to five seconds, per Cote’s affidavit.
And both said the Civic showed no indication that its driver saw Tardy’s truck coming.
The Event Date Recorder in Tardy’s truck recorded his truck traveling at 62 mph when the truck collided with Young’s Honda Civic, according to Cote’s affidavit.
The posted speed limit on Swanton Road is 35 mph.
Cote also noted in his affidavit that the SAPD executed a search warrant on Tardy’s truck Oct. 8. The Vermont State Police had held the truck at the VSP’s St. Albans barracks since the crash.
Cote wrote officers found an empty can of Dust-Off on the driver’s floorboard.
“I know from my training and experience individuals who engage in ‘huffing’ commonly huff dust off [sic],” Cote wrote.
Kline ordered Tardy undergo pre-trial mental health and substance use screenings.
He was due back in court to enter a plea to the obstructing justice charge today.