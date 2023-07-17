RICHFORD — Accessing the Upper Missisquoi River just became a whole lot easier.
Northern Forest Canoe Trail staff and volunteers constructed a new access point over the weekend in East Richford. Paddlers will now be able to explore a previously hard to reach 10-mile section of the river between downtown Richford and the Canadian border.
Located just after the railroad underpass on Glen Sutton Road, the access point includes a small parking area, stone steps and a timber staircase for fishing or launching kayaks and canoes.
NFCT’s stewardship coordinator, Noah Pollock, said dropping a canoe in at this location will offer a fun and rewarding half-day paddle. It’s about six miles to downtown Richford, where paddlers can camp overnight, continue downstream or conclude their adventure.
The six-mile segment includes Class I and II rapids. Class I, the easiest of water features, indicates moving water with a few riffles and small waves. Class II are mild rapids with small waves and clear channels.
Pollock and two NFCT interns — Ethan Israel and Kate Wimberly — started work on the new access point on Thursday. They spent the hot and humid afternoon clearing away thick brush and lugging huge stones and piles of gravel. Recent rainfall made the work more challenging, as they had to navigate mud and higher-than normal water levels.
Funding for the $5,000 project came from the Upper Missisquoi and Trout River Wild & Scenic Committee, a group of local town appointees who determine how federal dollars can be spent to highlight and enhance the Missisquoi and Trout rivers.
“The Upper Missisquoi is an underutilized recreational asset,” Pollock said. “The Green Mountain waterways might be easier to get to, but the Missisquoi has some of the best opportunities for a multi-day paddle in the state.”
There are now 14 access points along the Missisquoi River, including in the towns of Richford, Berkshire, Enosburg, Sheldon, Highgate and Swanton. Pollock said the free camp sites along the river are first-come, first-serve and usually not very busy.
Around the new access point, paddlers can camp in the backyard of the Coon family in East Richford, or at Davis Park or Leatherneck Landing in the center of Richford.
Interested paddlers can use NFCT’s Trip Planner to find more options for lodging, dining, attractions and access points along the river: www.northernforestcanoetrail.org/trip-planner.
The Missisquoi is part of the NFCT, a 740-mile route of connected waterways in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York. Pollock and his team build and care for access points like this one all along the trail.
