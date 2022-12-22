New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) announced the recipients of its community giving and year-end donations for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Four times each year, NEFCU selects four recipient organizations at random to receive $625 each, for a total of $10,000 annually. In addition, at year’s end NEFCU provides additional donations to selected organizations.
NEFCU’s community giving and year-end donation recipients for the fourth quarter of 2022 included these organizations based in Franklin County:
$5,000 to Franklin County Home Health Agency—The agency provides care for people at all stages of life with professional services that foster dignity, quality of life, comfort, and independence.
$5,000 to Martha’s Community Kitchen– Martha’s Community Kitchen strives to provide nourishment and companionship in a safe and caring environment to restore dignity to individuals and families.
$5,000 to Tim’s House Emergency Shelter— Located in St. Albans and grounded in the belief that housing is a human right, Tim’s House provides accommodations for adults experiencing homelessness in the Franklin and Grand Isle areas.
