MONTPELIER – Nearly $4 million in pandemic relief funding has been directed to broadband projects around Vermont, according to a recent public service department new release.
According to the department’s release Monday, the funds allocated through this latest round of pandemic funds would connect more than 1,600 Vermonters to faster broadband speeds.
More than 800 of those homes currently received only download and upload speeds of 4 megabits per second and 1 megabit per second – far short of federal regulators’ definition for “high speed Internet.”
One-hundred-fifty of the new connections funded through the public service department’s grants would be directed to homes where there was, according to the department, either a telehealth, remote learning or work need.
According to the public service department, the following Internet service providers were awarded grant funding Monday:
- The Royalton-based ECFiber, currently Vermont’s only communications union district servicing live connections, received $502,000 to extend its fiber network to 251 new locations;
- The Franklin Telephone Company, a longtime Franklin-based telecommunications provider serving Franklin County’s northwest, received more than $45,000 for adding 24 new connections to its fiber network;
- Maine-based Wireless Partners was set to receive almost $763,000 for 668 new wireless connections in Vermont;
- Charter Communications’ Spectrum will receive nearly $143,000 to extend its cable broadband services to another 156 locations in Vermont;
- Maine’s Tilson will receive the largest award – $1.7 million – to deploy a fiber network to reach 360 locations; and
- Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom was expected to see a $749,000 funding boost to build out its fiber network for another 192 locations in the Mad River Valley and central Champlain Valley.
In a statement from the public service department, the department’s commissioner June Tierney said the funds awarded through the department’s pandemic relief programming would be especially vital in the coming fall months.
“As we move into the fall, Internet connectivity will be an even more important tool in combating the effects of the public health emergency,” Tierney wrote in a statement.
According to the public service department, recent funding allocated through the state’s COVID-19 Emergency Connectivity Initiative was intended to direct federal pandemic relief extending Internet connections capable of reaching the federal standard for broadband.
The state also offers financial assistance through a longer-lived Get Vermonters Connected Now Initiative, which likewise awards funding based on meeting that federal standard.
As of late 2019, almost a quarter of Vermont’s homes lack access to Internet connections capable of meeting the Federal Communications Commission’s definition of broadband – 25 megabit-per-second download speeds and 3 megabit-per-second upload speeds.
Advocates and industry groups have challenged that definition as no longer representative of modern Internet usage, arguing instead for “future proof” 100 megabit-per-second upload and downloads speeds currently reaching, according to the public service department, only about a fifth of Vermonters.
Public pressure to address gaps in Vermont’s broadband coverage has become especially pronounced in the wake of COVID-19, when state orders closed much of public life in March in order to manage COVID-19’s initial spread in Vermont and limiting most schooling and business to what could be done remotely.
According to a department statement, another $4 million remained within the COVID-19 Emergency Connectivity Initiative to be awarded to Internet service providers at a later date.