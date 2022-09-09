ST ALBANS CITY — Split ends beware: a new community salon is coming to Northwest Career & Technical Center this October.
“This is a great opportunity for them,” said instructor Ashley Duncan-Aubin, owner of Miabella Salon in St. Albans. “The field is in need, and this is a way to give them hands-on experience in their community.”
Community members will be able to be pampered by cosmetology students and get their stubborn grays to go away for discounted rates, as well as get waxes, manicures and pedicures. The students will schedule appointments, meet customers at the door just outside of the entrance adjacent to the parking lot and escort them to room B116 where they can relax in the waiting area. There is a private waxing room, three padded chairs for facials, two hair drying stations, three shampoo sinks and will have six haircut stations with vanities.
The students benefit, too. By the time they graduate, they’ll be able to earn their cosmetology licenses, which puts them straight into the salon and into work as soon as they receive their diploma.
“We need more space,” Duncan-Aubin said. “The program is really popular. This is a way for them to get to know the business, and a direct way into the field.”
Students receive science and elective credits for the course and study everything from chemistry and anatomy to trichology, electricity and art in their courses.
A total of 10 second-year students are currently enrolled in the program. Six of them will be able to go for their licensure by the end of the year, and four have one more year to learn.
Community members can call the salon Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. to schedule an appointment, and all sessions are by appointment only.
On Wednesday, on their fourth day at school this year, students practiced “blunt-cuts” on their dolls’ heads in front of a long salon mirror. Betty People, a veteran cosmetologist, educator and lab technician, observed from the back eyeing the new crop of talent as the students trimmed and styled.
Fast-track to the salon
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cosmetology program at NCTC trained students to cut, color and deliver a variety of services such as manicures, facials and waxes. But what it didn’t deliver was licensure, or industry credentials. Students pursued their licensure after they graduated highschool over a 1500-hour, two to three-year period that required a $17,000 tuition.
Now, students can receive credit for their hours while in-school at NCTC, and only have to log 1000 hours in order to take their test. They also have to shadow in-person at a salon for two eight-hour shifts every year.
Classes are available both to full-time students and adult students, who can purchase a tuition from the tech center for only $4,000 a year. NCTC also covers their exam fees as a part of the program.
The program was over-enrolled and had a waitlist this year with many returning students. Last year, the program brought home the first two Skills USA gold medal awards for nail tech and cosmetology.
The next generation of stylists
Many of the students dream of opening their own salons after they graduate, Duncan-Aubin said, and the required in-person shadowing time helps the students network with local businesses.
The working experience, which requires both business and salon knowledge, helps students hone their skills and gives them a taste of what the working world looks like standing behind the chair. And If students find they didn’t enjoy the work, they won’t need to have spent tuition fees figuring it out.
Also, the cosmetology field is in need of more stylists, and this feeder program can keep students in their communities and employ them while saving them money.
“I’ve been talking about doing this since I started teaching,” Duncan-Aubin said. “I’m an alumni, and I took over for the teacher who taught me. We can grow this program, and I think we should.”
