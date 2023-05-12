FRANKLIN COUNTY — National Provider Appreciation Day celebrates childcare providers and programs that care for children, so parents have the opportunity to be employed, attend educational opportunities and search for employment.
It is the hope that everyone will take a moment to reflect on the number of committed individuals who provide quality childcare in early childhood and afterschool education, making it possible for employers and employees to do the work that makes their communities thrive.
It is your reliance on their commitment and dedication to the children in their care that makes their 50-hour (or more) work week meaningful. Please remember to thank them on this special day of recognition for taking care of and educating our future and for providing care to essential workers during this difficult time!
Childcare organizations nationwide have joined to declare Friday, May 12 to be National Provider Appreciation Day.
In Vermont, it is estimated that over 70% of households with children under age 6 have all parents in the workforce. Thus, early care and education programs are a critical component of the economic foundation of every state as well as offering our youngest citizens the social, emotional, and cognitive learning opportunities that will support their education and growth in later years.
As we strive to continually improve the quality of early and afterschool care and learning opportunities for children, the importance of teacher and provider support and recognition comes to the forefront. Provider Appreciation Day offers the opportunity to create the focus for providers to be acknowledged by the people in their communities for their dedicated work. Thank you for caring for and educating Vermont’s youngest citizens!
The Early Childhood Resource team based at NCSS’ Ted Mable Family Center in St. Albans works with licensed and registered providers and truly appreciates their commitment to serving the families in the community.
