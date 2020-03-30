ST. ALBANS -- Northwestern Counseling & Support Services is continuing to offer services to area residents, but is doing so a bit differently.
"We're still open, still doing what we do," said Joe Halko, director of community relations at NCSS
NCSS offers everything from crisis counseling to programs for new mothers and assistance for those with disabilities.
"We're offering those services in different ways," said Halko. Staff are using phone calls and videoconferencing to stay in touch with clients. Outpatient therapy and psychiatry are utilizing Zoom, for example. "It's all making sure everybody remains healthy," said Halko.
Steps have also been taken to create space in which someone who needs to be seen in-person can be. "If they need to have one-on-one services for a period of time, we will provide that," Halko said. All NCSS buildings except residential locations and the main building have been closed to the public.
Practicioners who have been embedded in primary care offices are working remotely, Halko said, as are the developmental services staff.
"All the supports we provided in the past, we continue to provide to children and families," he said.
Crisis services are still available at 524-6554 X. 1.
NCSS is anticipating an increase in anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation, as well as possible increases in child abuse and domestic violence.
Staying at home "leaves us with a very small universe," said Halko.
NCSS was also able to relocate some programs to make space available to move four youth from the Woodside facility in Essex, so that facility could be used to treat patients with COVID-19. Woodside staff are continuing to care for the youth. "If you have a large facility that can be utilized for other purposes... then that's the direction to take," said Halko.
To help keep the public informed, NCSS is also sharing information about COVID-19 on its website, including advice on managing the stress of staying at home.