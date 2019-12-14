ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Counseling and Support Services’ legislative breakfast Monday ended with two firsthand accounts of NCSS’s work in our community, in the St. Albans Town Educational Center and the St. Albans Police Dept.
Jason Therrien is SATEC’s assistant principal. He told Monday’s audience he’s worked with NCSS for about 15 years, starting when he was principal of Fairfield Center School.
At that time, the center school was its own district.
“If one high school student moved in, that was a $17,000 bill that I didn’t plan on,” Therrien said.
Which made certain questions — specifically, as Therrien said, “How do we provide services for our most needy kids?” — uniquely complex.
That began Therrien’s relationship with NCSS, which he said helped “draw down dollars in different ways” to make the necessary services happen.
Therrien’s relationship with NCSS continues now that he’s assistant principal at SATEC, where, he said, “I’m not in charge of the budget, which is kind of nice.”
But Therrien is still working with NCSS to deliver crucial services with limited financial resources.
Therrien said multiple SATEC students are waiting for services and have been since August. But rather than NCSS simply standing by, Therrien said he and NCSS are in almost weekly conversations about what to do in the interim “to begin to lay the foundation so when NCSS walks in ... we have programming already in place that is successful.”
Not every student is the right fit for in-school sessions, despite the presence of an in-school clinician.
Therrien said the school always has between eight and 10 students who “would either love to access those services or their families want to access those services, but our clinician only has so much hours.”
A small piece of the school’s budget pays for the in-school clinician four days a week. Therrien said NCSS utilized federal funding to add another day’s worth of clients.
That’s especially important for students in need given the hours of private therapeutic services, hours Therrien said are not family-friendly for younger children.
“The more that we can provide those services in school, the more we can work on improving that out, the better off we are,” he said.
But it seems like the biggest struggle for student mental health services now is hiring dedicated people with the limited budget, people Therrien said may be highly skilled but willing to work for just $12-13 per hour with the students who need the most care.
“My son doesn’t need that person,” Therrien said. “My son, I’m lucky. He will learn no matter where you put him. I’m lucky that way. But the family [in which] that child is struggling may need somebody who is highly skilled.”
Therrien repeatedly said the problem is “getting ahead of the curve” without new financial resources to invest.
“If we want to get ahead of the curve, we have to invest more to make the change, to see improved outcomes in a couple years. You don’t see those savings in year one or year two. You see those savings in year three or four.”
The goal, he said, is reaching children at a younger age, six or seven or eight versus 12 or 13, when the damage may already be done.
Therrien told the legislators in the room talk of level-funding mental health dollars or even cutting that funding “pains me.”
His motto right now, as he put it, is “do more with less.”
“And I don’t know how that’s manageable,” he said. “We are spread so thin.”
Money from Act 79, the state’s mental health care reform bill, funds a joint initiative between NCSS and the SAPD, putting NCSS clinician Josh Cate at the front line of local police responses to mental health situations.
“In the moment, it’s a dance,” Cate said, between several considerations.
Is the individual in question familiar to NCSS or the SAPD? Who is best qualified to approach the individual in this circumstance and who takes the lead?
Cate and SAPD Lt. Jason Wetherby told the audience it’s a mix of cases between those in which Cate takes the lead and those in which Wetherby does so.
This partnership has been in place for about four years.
NCSS director Todd Bauman said the SAPD felt it was doing work officers weren’t equipped for in responding to mental health situations.
Wetherby said he thought the idea sounded “kind of weird” at first, “but the more we thought about it, and the more we talked about it, the more we came to realize as police officers in this day and age, we’re not only being asked, but we have to engage in so many different facets of mental health issues.”
Wetherby said discussions with NCSS brought “a lack of knowledge and our ignorance” in mental health situations to officers’ awareness.
“Some of the stuff we [were] doing is just not good for someone in a mental health crisis or [who] has a special need,” he said.
“Would you rather have someone like me, dressed as a police officer, on your worst day — you haven’t committed a crime, but it may be your worst day, I don’t know why. But I’m walking up.
“This presence, in and of itself, in most situations, can be very intimidating. So somebody dressed in relatively plainclothes ...”
At which point Wetherby gestured to Cate, but then smiled, as the audience laughed, recognizing that, yes, Cate looked more like an everyday citizen without badges and visible police paraphernalia. But his dark clothes didn’t exactly make him the picture of Average Joe.
Still, Wetherby resumed, “Having somebody approach you that’s more dressed like you, that has the expertise, that has the knowledge — I think we get a bigger bang for our buck.”
Bauman supported that assertion.
He said this partnership prevents people from going to the hospital in the first place. NCSS and the SAPD know the repeat callers, who might be frequent visitors to, say, Northwestern Medical Center’s emergency department.
This keeps those people from making those costly visits.
“We’re investigating to mitigate the need for a higher level of care,” Bauman said.
He said Franklin County ranks significantly below the state average for mental health-related hospital visits. Bauman said that’s due to programs like this.
It also saves the SAPD time.
“That takes that person or that call off our plate,” Wetherby said. “Someone with more expertise can deal with it.”
He remembered one example in which Wetherby responded to a specific call, and Cate coached him on the mental health issues he would face ahead of time, explaining what the individual in question was dealing with and a different approach that might produce better results.
Wetherby compared that with carting someone in the midst of a mental health situation around in a police cruiser, from the scene of the reported incident to the police station to the hospital, “someone who hasn’t committed a crime, who’s going through probably one of the worst days of their life.
“That in and of itself is very daunting and it’s just not fair, really.”