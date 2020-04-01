ST. ALBANS TOWN – Northwestern Counseling & Support Services (NCSS) announced last week it had laid off 124 employees temporarily in response to school closures and other after statewide measures intended to stagger the spread of COVID-19.
Most of the layoffs affect the mental health agency’s school-based and community-based staff, according to a press release issued by NCSS late last week.
“COVID-19… is having an unprecedented impact on the health, safety and well-being of everyone,” read NCSS’s statement. “Sadly, with the recent closure of schools and the governor’s ‘stay home’ order, we find ourselves needing to temporarily reduce our workforce.”
According to NCSS, when given the option, 71 percent of the reported layoffs were “voluntary.”
NCSS said they hoped to recall staff sometime in April.
“We are all living firsthand through a series of challenging events,” NCSS’s director of human resources, Stacey Remillard, said in a statement. “We have put a lot of thought into the actions we’ve taken. It’s a delicate balance between operating and taking care of staff.”
Gov. Phil Scott ordered schools to close to in-person learning in early March, a step most states have taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since his initial order, the governor has extended school closures to the end of the current academic year and called for “nonessential” workers to “stay home” as the COVID-19 pandemic deepens in Vermont.
Before the current outbreak of COVID-19, NCSS maintained embedded support staff within most of the region’s schools and primary care offices, according to previous Messenger reports.
In order to limit staff and public exposure to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, NCSS has shifted much of its services to being handled remotely through means like telephone calls and videoconferences, NCSS community relations director Joe Halko previously told the Messenger.
At the time, Halko said NCSS was still open to in-person appointments when necessary.
Most of the mental health agency’s staff remained on hand to provide those services, with much of the staff reassigned to other programs “in an attempt to maximize care… during these trying times,” according to Todd Bauman, NCSS’s chief executive officer.