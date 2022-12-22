ST. ALBANS — Recently, the Knights of Columbus, Council 297, presented a check for $1,200 to NCSS’ Kids Camp Rainbow.
This very generous donation is the result of their “Drive for People with Intellectual Disabilities,” also known locally as the Tootsie Roll Drive, to benefit children with special needs. Camp Rainbow creates an exciting summer camp experience for children with a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder or other developmental disability.
“Our Tootsie Roll Drive fundraiser is for a great cause, and my hope is that we can raise more money next year to help additional families,” KofC Council 297 warden Gordon McRae stated.
Typically, members of the Knights of Columbus, Council 297, of St. Albans, pass out tootsie rolls and solicit donations for a charitable cause, before and after masses at local churches.
“We share a wonderful partnership with NCSS and we are truly appreciative of the NCSS team members who are doing fantastic things in the community for children and families,” stated KofC Council 297 Grand Knight Valdemar Garibay. “We support the advancement of education by helping children grow intellectually, socially, and physically.”
Camp Rainbow was developed to provide children with autism spectrum disorder or a developmental delay a typical “summer camp experience” – fun activities, outdoor play, swimming, crafts, singing, friendships. Such an experience is not always available to children with these difficulties due to cognitive, physical and behavioral challenges.
Camp Rainbow incorporates sensory exploration, fine/gross motor skills, communication skills, academic and social skills into activities each day.
“The continued support that we’ve received from the Knights of Columbus Council 297 provides children with autism spectrum disorder or other developmental disabilities the opportunity to enjoy the camp experience with programming structured to meet their needs. We are grateful for this partnership,” NCSS executive director Todd Bauman noted.
“We are also thankful for the awesome support from the community-at-large – with teamwork we all help create a great community,” Garibay added.
