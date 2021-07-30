St. Albans will be hosting National Night Out on Tuesday August 3th from 4:00 to 7:00 in Taylor Park.
The St. Albans Police Department will be hosting a barbecue with family friendly activities to support community-police partnerships and boost community morale after COVID.
The National Night Out will also fundraise for the Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center and Voices against Violence, an organization providing advocacy to domestic violence victims.
There will be a bouncy house and informational booths and the food at the barbecue will be free. There will also be booths from businesses and organizations from the community.
