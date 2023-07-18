On Tuesday, August 1, the St. Albans Community is invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “39th Annual National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the St. Albans Police Department, will involve over 17,000 communities from all 50 States, U.S. Territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world. In all, over 38 million people are expected to participate in ‘America’s Night Out Against Crime’ on August 1.
National Night Out is designed to:
(1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;
(2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts;
(3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and
(4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Residents in neighborhoods throughout St. Albans and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. This years’ event will be held in Taylor Park located on Main Street in St. Albans City with food and live music.
