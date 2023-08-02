ST. ALBANS – Free food, live music and oversized Jenga. The St. Albans National Night Out, held Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Taylor Park had just about everything for a community-focused summer evening.
The Colemans had come downtown to check out the celebration, and it was pretty much exactly what they were looking for as they spent part of their evening pulling, pushing and placing Jenga blocks.
Descended from a Vermonter, Chris Coleman his family now uses Franklin County as a summer spot, and he said a lot has changed since he’d last been here roughly 40 years ago.
National Night Out was a nice surprise.
“It’s a nice event,” Emilie Coleman said. “The kids got to meet the cops.”
Held for the last 53 years, National Night Out is an annual community-building event celebrated across the United States as part of an effort to promote police-community partnerships and enhance neighborhoods.
And for St. Albans police officers – who organized the local event – it was a good opportunity to talk to the people in a more informal setting, outside those circumstances where police are typically needed. About 300 people attended the St. Albans event in Taylor Park.
“We have a good turnout, similar to last year,” St. Albans Police Chief Maurice Lamothe said. “People are coming by and staying. It’s a more sustained crowd than last year’s, and I’ve seen people go up multiple times for food.”
Other National Night Out events were also held in Milton, Essex and Swanton on Tuesday evening.
Swanton Police Chief Matt Sullivan said the department’s event, held on the Swanton Village Green, also saw a good crowd. He estimated 300 to 400 people attended.
“We had a lot of food donated from Hannaford. TDI Towing ran the grill, gave out ice cream, and Bad Horsey played all night,” Sullivan said.
At both the Swanton and St. Albans National Night Out events, first responders and other public safety-adjacent groups used the celebration to talk about the different programs and services available in the community.
As adults mingled and chatted at tables, many of the children got to see police, fire and ambulance vehicles up close between rounds of lawn games, bounces on inflatables and face paintings.
In Swanton, Sullivan said Sgt. Kyle Gagne did a good job organizing and promoting the event.
“I think (National Night Out) is a huge benefit because it’s interacting with the community in a more casual informal interaction,” Sullivan said. “Unfortunately we’re usually in a circumstance that devolved to the point where police have to be called.”
In St. Albans, Police Advisory Board Chair Jamie Pinkham gave the St. Albans police officers credit for putting the event together as part of the department’s larger effort towards community-oriented policing.
“We appreciate the St. Albans Police Department and what they do to engage the community. Events like these are a testament to the department, and it shows that they take it seriously,” Pinkham said. “It’s exactly what we’re looking for in a police department.”
