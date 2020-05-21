ST. ALBANS — The National Guard will be distributing boxes of food to families in need on Thursday, May 28 at the Franklin County State Airport in Highgate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The boxes, which are put together by the Abbey Group, include dairy and produce from Vermont farmers, as well as non-perishable items and chicken.
The Farmers to Families program is the result of a $5 million grant from USDA and is being coordinated by the Vermont Food Bank.
A distribution will also take place at the North Avenue exit of Vermont Route 127 on Tuesday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The distributions will last as long as food is available.