On Tuesday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the killing of George Floyd in May 2020. The jury's decision drew reaction from leaders nationwide, right down to Franklin County law enforcement.
“Its a very unfortunate incident,” said Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin. “(Floyd was) someone’s brother, father … they have families. There's a level of respect that law enforcement owes to the people they serve.”
Langevin said he thought the case was both an unfortunate circumstance and an opportunity for police and law enforcement to learn.
“The (action of) his knee on his neck didn't leave us in law enforcement in a very good position, and that would never have happened in our department,” Langevin said. “He was down on the ground for a long time. When they’re in your custody, and they say 'I can't breathe,' you want to remedy that immediately.”
Floyd was apprehended one year ago for allegedly presenting a counterfeit bill at a local store, and was later forced to the ground by Minneapolis police and later died after Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes.
St. Albans Police Chief Maurice Lamothe declined to comment on the verdict Wednesday.
“The Chiefs Association may be preparing a statement. If that comes out I will let you know,” Lamothe said in an email.
Langevin said the situation surrounding Floyd’s death could have and should have been avoided.
“The biggest tool an officer has is their voice,” Langevin said. “Once they had him secured with leg irons, they should have sat him up or stood him up. ... The moral of law enforcement is to treat every individual with respect, and I believe things could have been handled much differently there.”
Langevin said that his department not only continues to undergo varied sensitivity and cultural diversity training, but is also looking back on their own practices and striving to accelerate their training and preparation.
“We are big on community policing,” Langevin said. “Just the fact that you arrest someone doesn't make them a bad person. They made a mistake. You hold them accountable.”
When asked whether he thought the criminal justice system unfairly targets Black, indigenous and people of color, Langevin urged for remedies to be implemented to prevent further injustices.
“We need to stand up and have good policies that prevent that (injustice) from happening,” Langevin said. “We need to stand up and have fair and impartial policing in Vermont to avoid these situations ... There was a failure of supervision to avoid those types of situations.”
Gov. Phil Scott issued a statement condemning the murder.
“George Floyd’s death was a tragedy, and although today’s verdict brings some justice, there is still so much more work to achieve a truly just society,” Scott said Tuesday. “We cannot treat the racism that led to Mr. Floyd’s murder as if it is a single, uncomfortable and rare event. We must acknowledge that, over many generations, systemic racism was built into our social systems, our economic systems and everything in between.
“We’re not immune to it in Vermont and it will take our nation, and our state, years of committed work to achieve real and lasting equality for every American. Let’s use this moment to acknowledge the scope of the challenge and recommit to the work of building an equitable country. This is our obligations as citizens, as we pursue a more perfect union.”
Vice President Kamala Harris reflected on her introduction of the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act, which she described as a part of Floyd’s “legacy.”
“A measure of justice is not the same as equal justice,” Harris said. “This verdict brings us a step closer and the fact is, we still have work to do. We still must reform the system ... The president and I will continue to urge the Senate to pass this legislation, not as a panacea for every problem, but as a start.”
Harris highlighted systemic racism and the battle that all people of color, especially black men, have to face in the current sociopolitical spectrum.
“Black Americans and Black men in particular have been treated — throughout the course of our history — as less than human,” Harris said. “Black men are fathers, and brothers and sons, and uncles and grandfathers. And friends. And neighbors. Their lives must be valued in our education system, in our healthcare system, in our housing system, in our economic system, in our criminal justice system. In our nation. Full stop.”
President Joe Biden recalled the power of the social movement following the murder of Floyd and related it to the Civil Rights era, an era that, too, inspired protests in the streets and marches to end systemic inequality.
“It was a murder in the full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see,” Biden said of Floyd’s death. “The systemic racism that is a stain on our nation’s soul. The knee on the neck of justice for Black Americans...the pain and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day.”
Biden spoke of his consistent interactions with the family of Floyd and their hopes for “peace and tranquility,” and how he admired their strength through the death of their family member and the ensuing trial.
“They are a remarkable family of extraordinary courage,” Biden said of relatives of Floyd. “Nothing can ever bring their brother, their father, back … this (growth) takes acknowledging and confronting head on, systemic racism and the racial disparities that exist in policing, and in our criminal justice system more broadly ... state and local government and law enforcement need to step up.”
