SWANTON — Magical aromas have been drifting through the hills of Swanton lately, many of them coming from Natalie Tucker’s kitchen window.
“Sometimes, we have cake for breakfast,” Tucker said, laughing. “It’s the perfect way to start the day.”
Last year, the U.S. Navy veteran officially registered Natalie’s Noshes as a business and started presenting her baked goods at farmer’s markets. This year she’ll be at several Northwest Farmer’s Markets in Taylor Park in St. Albans, as well as at Highgate’s Summer Sounds concert series from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday nights.
Tucker can bake almost anything, whether it’s blueberry-lemon whoopie pies with cream cheese frosting, lemon meringue cheesecake, cannolis, pies, cookies or cakes. She’s also recently mastered her brioche recipe.
“I started baking because it was something I wanted to do for me,” Tucker said. “And it’s something that’s all mine.”
She spends her late night and early morning hours proofing, kneading and making custom toppings for her edible delights, such as the berry sauce for a chantilly cream cake she made for her daughter Rosemary’s birthday.
She tests out her recipes at her church, where she teaches students young and old how to make fluffy yeasted breads.
Eleven-year-old daughter Peyton Tucker said her favorite of her mom’s creations are definitely her renowned cheesecakes, which Tucker said are her best-sellers. But Peyton had her eye on a crumb-covered coffee cake perched neatly on her mother’s kitchen island for about 15 minutes during the Wednesday interview, hoping the reporter in her kitchen wouldn’t try to buy it.
Coming up, Tucker is adding a bananas foster cheesecake and a s’mores cheesecake to her menu for Father’s Day, but the Philadelphia native said whoopies will always be on her menu.
“In New England, if you’re going to bake, you have to do whoopie pies,” Tucker said laughing.
While Tucker currently does not sell out of a storefront, she can be contacted by phone or on social media for her orders
Tucker’s Memorial Day menu items included Very Berry Cheesecake, Key Lime Cheesecake, New York style cheesecake with mixed berries, Berry Chantilly cake, cupcakes and Memorial Day cake pops.
Each of her cheesecakes and cakes are $30, and her cupcakes are $25 per dozen.
Baking at sea
The veteran Navy Lieutenant first learned to cook on the ship, where she worked in the galley. The Navy sent her to a 10-week long culinary fast-track where she learned to bake and cook meals for over 1,000 crew members.
“And that’s without the Marines,” she said. “With the Marines, it was up to 3,000 people.”
She and a staff of 50 cooked lots of breakfast foods, soups and stews. Later, Tucker graduated to cook for the officers in the Ward Room, where the dining is a la carte and more upscale. There, she learned how to perfect things like steaks, burgers and wings.
“When we were out to sea, I would bake for them at night and then do breakfast in the morning,” Tucker said. “That was when I started to realize how much more I loved baking instead of cooking.”
Her goal, if she had stayed, was to eventually cook for the Commanding Officer of the ship as a private chef. But Tucker instead chose to become a nurse to nurture her love for helping and protecting others and went to nursing school instead.
Then, a most unexpected thing happened.
“I had her [Rosemary] right around when COVID-19 hit,” Tucker said. “[So] I decided that nursing wasn’t something I was going to do anymore, with everything happening.”
New baker – and tasters – in town
Tucker and her husband Justin and five children moved to Swanton in 2020, to their sprawling five acres with their small herd of horses. Tucker kept baking as a hobby. She’d made cheesecakes on the side while she had been practicing as a nurse, and with a full house and open-concept kitchen, she decided to try her hand at owning her own business.
“The cottage laws up here are really forgiving,” Tucker said. “So I figured we’d see how it goes.”
Making her own pastry like choux, filo, rough puff, full puff pastry and hot water crusts are still skills Tucker said she hopes to perfect, but she spends her days happily folding loaves of Italian bread, mixing crispy cornflake chocolate chip cookies and baking quickbreads like banana and zucchini bread.
This week, she tried to make her beloved hometown favorite: Philly soft pretzels.
“I need more dough in the mix,” Tucker said. “Philly pretzels are more chewy. They’re more thin, not wide.”
For now, the cheesecakes, muffins, pies and pastries will be baked in Tucker’s home oven under the watchful eye of Peyton and her siblings, but Tucker said she’s hoping that one day, a space for a coffee shop will open nearby. Natalie’s Noshes would serve breakfasts and pastries, tea and coffee drinks, and as always, her famous cheesecakes.
“I think a little shop around here would be great for the people in town,” Tucker said. “A little place to sit and chat with friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.