Cameron Paquette takes over as editor of the Messenger
Cameron Paquette took the helm as managing editor for the St. Albans Messenger this week.
A little about Cameron
He started his career as Assistant Editor at the Eagle Times, a daily newspaper in New Hampshire, and soon managed the newsrooms of the Eagle Times and Message for the Week, an associated weekly based in Chester, from 2015 to 2018.
A $34K grant will support a water quality assessment for Swanton and Highgate
Friends of Northern Lake Champlain was awarded a grant by the Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) to complete a water quality assessment along the lakeshore of Swanton and Highgate.
What will the assessment do?
The assessment aims to pinpoint problem areas and then determine solutions.
When will it take place?
It is scheduled to be conducted in mid-2021
A group of nonprofits is building a sense of community in Franklin County
Six nonprofits will be using new grants to build a sense of community in the area
What are the grants for?
The nonprofits will use Spark Connecting Community grants from the Vermont Community Foundation for local projects that will build and nurture community as a priority.
Here’s an example
Big Picture Learning received $3,000 to support the production of a short film that will amplify youth voices and heighten awareness of places where learners have co-created their school experiences and pursued interests alongside mentors in their communities.
Purple Knight Meggan Roberge knows the value of empowering others
Meggan Roberge, who grew up in Sheldon, broke records with the St. Michael’s Purple Knights softball program during her collegiate softball career. But before that, she played for MVU.
Where is she now?
She has worked at St. Michael’s for 11 years and is now the Associate Athletic Director; she is responsible for budget management, eight varsity programs, and all student leader programming.
Her view of sports
“I’m a huge proponent of the power of sport and of what students can do when they work together,” said Roberge.
