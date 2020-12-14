Good morning. Today we’re looking at what will happen if there are snow days this year, an update on COVID numbers and more.
Your questions answered: Will local schools have snow days?
For many kids, there’s a two-word phrase that can bring about a certain type of unexpected excitement and delight that’s hard to match: “snow day.” It’s almost only matched by the sense of disappointment kids have when they go to bed the night of a winter storm, only to wake up and find out that school hasn’t been cancelled.
But with the rise of remote learning and schools’ abilities to teach when the building is closed, some people have started to wonder: Will there be snow days this year, or will schools turn to remote learning in the event that road conditions are poor — thus allowing the school year to end on schedule in the spring?
We talked to these school districts to see how they are going to handle it: Maple Run Unified School District, Franklin West Supervisory Union, Missisquoi Valley School District and Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union. Click here to see what they have to say.
Cal and Todd talk Raleigh tradition, COVID cancelations, Seattle Mariners, and Big League ambitions
Cal Raleigh is the son of Todd Raleigh, one of three brothers in the Raleigh family known for legendary performances on the MVU baseball team in the 70s and 80s.
Cal turned heads in the Seattle Mariners organization this year, even though COVID dramatically shortened his season.
“I’ve had a bat in my hands since I could walk, thanks to my dad and my family,” said Cal.
Cal, drafted in the third round in 2018, is currently the eighth-ranked prospect in the Seattle Mariners organization.
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Franklin County
The numbers: Vermont's Department of Health reported another 31 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County this weekend. Franklin County has now seen 396 cases of COVID-19 since the disease was first found in Vermont in March. Within the past 14 days, 159 people in Franklin County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19.
Grand Isle County: Over the weekend, another three cases were reported in Grand Isle County, where 53 people in total have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.
Statewide:Between Saturday and Sunday, health officials reported another 199 people statewide had tested positive for COVID-19 or are believed to have been infected based off of a combination of antigen testing, symptoms and contact tracing.
Read more and see COVID-19 charts here.
Gov. Phil Scott urges caution as Vermont sidesteps Thanksgiving surge, care facility outbreaks continue
Vermont appears to have avoided the worst of a “Thanksgiving surge” in COVID-19 cases seen elsewhere in the U.S., state officials said during a news conference Friday.
As the number of cases reported daily remain relatively high, however, and as COVID-19 continues swirling through long-term care facilities across the state, Vermont officials, including Gov. Phil Scott, cautioned against complacency.
Amid higher numbers of reported cases and ongoing outbreaks, officials also detailed Friday plans to reinforce beleaguered long-term care centers with emergency staff and further build-up the Green Mountain State’s capacity for contact tracing.
Here are the key takeaways from the Scott administration’s regular Friday updates.
1. Vermont appears to have avoided the “surge on top of a surge” federal health officials warned could follow Thanksgiving travel and gatherings.
2. As long-term care facilities in Vermont continue to struggle with outbreaks, officials are looking to add emergency staffing who could reinforce affected long-term care centers.
3. As daily caseloads remain high, Vermont is continuing to add new testing locations – including two locally – and has added more contact tracers.
Short-term success, optimism for state police pilot in Richford
What had happened: Several months ago, residents in the Town of Richford heard about a Vermont State Police (VSP) pilot project for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined their meetings in the spring. Questioning and conversations were tense.
The question: Residents wondered why state police would have to rely on a pilot program when there were clear concerns with criminal activity in the small Franklin County town. Police would answer how the town’s remoteness made regular patrols a challenge for VSP’s thinly staffed St. Albans Barracks.
What it led to: Months later, the conversations that began in a town hall packed with concerned residents and VSP leadership, would later lead to new events coloring Richford’s downtown, created by groups of people who, prior to VSP’s pilot, had yet to share a room together.
