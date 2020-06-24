ALBANY, N.Y. – The states of New York and Connecticut have become the latest in the Northeastern U.S. to impose travel restrictions related to COVID-19.
Governors from both states as well as the state of New Jersey announced Wednesday they would be requiring travelers from states experiencing significant ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to their respective states.
“It’s only for the simple fact that we worked very hard in order to get the viral transmission rate down,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. “We don’t want to see it go up, because a lot of people come into this region and they could literally bring the infection with them.”
Under the guidelines imposed by those three states, travelers from states where the rate of positive tests exceeds ten positive tests per 100,000 residents or states seeing a 10 percent or higher positive test rate would be subject to the new quarantine requirements.
Vermont, with a positive test rate of less than 2 percent, is exempt from the three states’ new travel restrictions.
Quarantine requirements come as much of the country is starting to see infection rates of COVID-19 rise amid the lifting of quarantine orders and business closures intended to control the initial outbreak of the virus.
Most of those states are confined largely to the American South and West, including states like Arizona, Florida and Texas.
COVID-19 is an easily transmitted respiratory disease that, while resulting in only mild to moderate symptoms for most of those infected, can cause serious and life-threatening illness.
Vermont has had quarantine requirements in place for most out of state travelers since March and has only started to gradually lift those requirements as the spread of COVID-19 begins to slow through much of the Northeastern U.S.
Only travelers from 75 New York and New England counties are currently allowed into Vermont for nonessential travel without triggering the state’s quarantine requirements.
Travelers from outside those 75 counties are required to self-quarantine upon arrival for either 14 days or for seven days pending a negative test for COVID-19.
While COVID-19’s spread appears to be slowing in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, the three states have been among the hardest hit by the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., with more than 48,000 deaths in the three states having been attributed to the disease.