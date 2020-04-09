Mylan Updates Its Efforts Regarding COVID-19
HERTFORDSHIRE, England — Mylan NV, the parent company of Mylan Technologies, which operates here in St. Albans, said in a statement released Wednesday that the company’s priorities in this crisis are protecting employees while continuing to supply medicine to patients around the world and assisting where possible with the development of possible treatments or vaccines.
Mylan has resumed production of generic hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets, 200mg, at its Morgantown, W.V., manufacturing site to meet increasing demand in the context of COVID-19. The drug has been promoted by President Donald Trump as a possible treatment for COVID-19, although Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, has said wide-scale use of the drug should await the outcome of clinical trials to determine its effectiveness, safety and, should it prove effective, proper dosages.
Mylan is donating 10 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine sulfate to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for possible use under an investigational new drug application authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or an Emergency Use Authorization granted by FDA. FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization to Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to permit the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine sulfate supplied from the Strategic National Stockpile to treat adults and adolescents who weigh 50 kg or more and are hospitalized with COVID-19 for whom a clinical trial is not available, or participation is not feasible.
The company has also begun shipping additional product to wholesalers within the U.S. for the treatment of malaria, lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis.
Mylan is donating product to the World Health Organization (WHO) to support its investigation of the potential effectiveness of several medicines in treating COVID-19. Mylan is the only company providing hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets and one of three companies supplying lopinavir/ritonavir tablets as part of the WHO’s global SOLIDARITY trial.
The WHO SOLIDARITIY trial is a multi-arm, multi-country, adaptive, clinical trial investigating potential therapies to treat COVID-19. It is part of the WHO’s accelerated effort to determine which, if any, of four therapies reduce mortality, hospital duration, and/or the need for ventilation or intensive care for patients diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.
The therapies being investigated are the antiviral remdesivir; a combination of two HIV drugs, lopinavir and ritonavir; lopinavir/ritonavir plus interferon beta-1a; and hydroxychloroquine. These therapies were chosen after an assessment of evidence by an independent WHO group of experts. On this basis they were prioritized for inclusion in the SOLIDARITY trial for evaluation of their effectiveness against the SARS-CoV 2 virus, which causes COVID-19. As new evidence emerges, WHO may decide to add novel treatment arms while the trial is in progress.
Mylan is also working with selected public health institution partners currently studying potential prophylactic measures and has designated additional hydroxychloroquine doses for donation.
While Mylan’s business operations are considered essential based on government guidelines throughout the world, many Mylan administrative offices are currently operating under work from home protocols. Additionally, Mylan has taken extra precautions at manufacturing facilities to aid in the protection of site personnel and operations, including the implementation of social distancing guidelines, daily health assessments and split shifts where feasible.
In many countries, the company has suspended in-person interactions by field personnel in healthcare settings, who are instead working remotely. Mylan has also taken steps to protect the safety of study participants, employees and staff at clinical trial sites and ensure regulatory compliance and scientific integrity of trial data, the company said.
The company said it is supporting local communities where it operates with donations of personal protective gear and monetary donations to food pantries and COVID-19 relief efforts.