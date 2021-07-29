The sounds of triumphant horns, elegant woodwinds and booming tympanies could be heard over the roar of Highway 89 as anthems in honor of one of Bellows Free Academy’s most beloved Bobwhites: former Band Director, music educator and Commander in the Army National National Guard, Verne Colburn.
“My dad’s ‘my way’ was really ‘our way,’” said his son Michael Colburn, Director of Bands at Butler University. “It was a way that was so beneficial to the students of BFA, to the community...so many lives have been touched.”
Colburn and hundreds gathered in the gymnasium at the Collins Perley Complex in St. Albans on a rainy Thursday afternoon to share and hear tales of the legendary Colburn accented by live performances by soloist Claire Hungerford and an orchestra composed of Colburn’s former students, colleagues and friends.
All to celebrate the vibrant and melodic life of St. Albans’ very own Piano Man, volunteer bus driver, and maestro.
In the military
“What I admire most about Vern Colburn...is his humble leadership,” recalled longtime friend and colleague Harry Moulton who played the tuba alongside his son in Thursday’s arrangements. “Naturally, a conductor requires an immense amount of patience and the ability to teach, which are two attributes that allowed Vern to have great success.”
Colburn joined the 40th Army National Guard Band in 1976.
Just one year after he joined the Army Band, Colburn was appointed as the unit’s commander. He oversaw exponential growth of the band and facilitated trips to perform throughout Vermont but also internationally in Panama and Italy.
Bellows Free Academy
Colburn also spearheaded band as separate courses for credit at Bellows Free Academy where he was band director for 33 years, and was well known for going above and beyond the call of his station, accompanying students on their auditions for district and state, Moulton recalled.
“On one such trip to Rutland...the bus broke down outside of Burlington,” Moulton remembered. “When the new bus came, the old bus driver was not allowed to take that bus. So, who drove the bus? Vern Colburn.”
The presentations consistently echoed Colburn’s reputation for simply making music happen, regardless of whatever setbacks and obstacles may arise, and inspired
“I also admired his compassion and his dedication, and I respected how he was able to accept people for who they were,” Moulton continued.
Eric Bushey, who took up the baton after Colburn retired from his post at BFA, said Colburn and his music figuratively and literally never left the music room.
“He would often pop in during rehearsals and simply stand in the back of the room to observe,” Bushey said. “After these rehearsals he would pat me on the back and say how proud he was of me and the students. He never offered his advice unless I asked him for advice, in which case he would give...as much as was needed.”
Growing up
From the time he was young, music seemed to spring from Colburn’s fingers no matter which instrument he touched, and his mother would find him underneath and outside his neighbor’s window whenever she was in the middle of a piano lesson.
So his mother got him his own piano lessons and from there, Colburn ended up the family pianist.
Colburn later attended the New England Conservatory where he studied piano and music education.
Though his music was legendary, and his conducting renowned, it could be read from the crowd that gathered in his memory that Colburn would first be remembered for the depth of his heart.
The orchestra unfurled Frank Ticheli’s Amazing Grace to bring the evening to a close, enveloping and mesmerizing the audience who gazed in wonder at the grace with which the winds, brass and percussion played.
And after, all in the audience rose for the playing of taps for their friend, the final resting hymn of the setting sun, to honor the legacy of the St. Albans’s maestro, before watching a touching slideshow of photographs from his childhood and his later years.
“You gave your life to make people happy through the sound of music,” Moulton said.
