ST. ALBANS TOWN — When residents want to be heard, public discussions can get spirited.
But Sean Adkins likes it that way. The new St. Albans Town manager appreciates it all as just another part of the governing process.
“They’re not always fun conversations,” he said. “You’re not getting high fives and hugs, but you’re working towards it.”
Adkins jumped into his new role as St. Alban’s Town’s newest administrator this June, and he’s looking forward to finding opportunities where he can bring his economic development background into play.
“My brain is always turned on with this stuff,” he said.
Community focused
Originally from Connecticut, Adkins has spent most of his working career down in Virginia – first as a doctoral student and later as a local government administrator – before he found a role with St. Albans Town as its new town manager this past spring.
His specialty? Economic development.
Prior to moving to Vermont,Adkins worked as the director of economic development for Patrick County, Virginia. For just under two years, he helped the government secure millions in federal and state grants as part of a larger effort to revitalize a downtown building.
He was also involved in helping expand broadband coverage for the sparsely-populated Virginia county by leveraging millions in grant funding to kick start a $96 million fiber broadband network expansion.
And before that, he worked as an economic development coordinator with the City of Roanoke, administering their enterprise zone and industrial park programs.
Basically, he likes to see and help communities grow.
“My favorite days are ground-breaking days,” he said. “Put the shovel in there, because you see the product, you see the work, and to me, that's just a special thing.”
Adkins, however, didn’t start out liking local government. In fact, he watched one of the worst examples of government overreach happen in his hometown of New London when he was growing up.
Basically, New London had been chasing private investments from Pfizer, leading the city to take the property rights of a neighborhood in order to prep space for the company, but the deal ended up falling through. Close to two decades later, developers are now building condominiums over what had once been a bustling neighborhood.
The resulting court case, Kelo v. New London, and the public outcry it caused in 2005 redefined eminent domain laws across the country, but it also gave Adkins a reason in high school to pay extra attention to how public policy is implemented by local governments.
In New London’s case, Adkins said the city failed to hear from its residents, and the result ended up being what residents called the “feral cat kingdom.”
Knowing that much, he said he recognizes that it can take some time to understand the wants and needs of a local community due to that early lesson.
Similarly, he expects he'll take some time to understand the overall picture of government in Franklin County. There’s a lot of movers and shakers involved throughout the varying towns, nonprofits and agencies that comprise the public sphere, and Adkins said he’ll be meeting and visiting with various officials to get a better handle on how to coordinate and push forward bigger projects.
In the realm of economic development, for example, Adkins said he’ll be reaching out to Franklin County Industrial Development Corp. Director (and city mayor) Tim Smith to see how they might be able to collaborate on projects affecting the city and town.
“It’s a lot easier to do stuff when your neighbors are on board,” he said.
New directions
Until Adkins gets a better understanding, he said he’ll be keeping his eyes and ears open to identify potential opportunities.
But he’s already got a few ideas.
Sometime this summer, he’s expecting to roll out more information about the potential fate of the old town hall building in St. Albans. A historic property, the town has been working to find a private developer who could use the building, although it’s been hazy about what kind of project exactly would work for the century-old brick structure.
Adkins said he’s also been looking at what kind of federal and state grants are available to update properties in the historic village center of St. Albans Bay.
And like many other Vermont officials, he’s also concerned about housing. At this point, Adkins said there’s been a lot of work done to define Vermont’s housing problem, but there has been a less thorough discussion on the local solution set.
Either way, he’s looking forward to seeing what can be done with St. Albans Town, especially with the team it now has in place.
Over the last year, many of the town’s former administrators have left or retired, leaving much of the operations in new hands, like community development director Megan Sherlund and public works director Dave Allerton.
Adkins said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen so far from the group, and he’s ready to see where the next stage will bring them.
Growing up in New London, Adkins said he watched his grandfather, the Rev. Merle Spring, help the local baptist church balloon from a small congregation into something more by being personable, empathetic and a good listener in the community.
As a public servant, Adkins said he’s ready to do the same with the town, and he welcomes any conversation from community members if they catch him out and about in St. Albans walking his two dogs, Howie and Sadie Girl, or riding his motorcycle under the summer sun.
“I'm really annoying to people because of how much I love what I do,” Adkins said. “And I really don't shut up about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.