SWANTON — Missisquoi Valley Union students were on their hands and knees in St. Mary’s Cemetery Thursday morning, polishing, and in some cases revealing, veterans’ headstones.
Most were faded to the point of illegibility ahead of the students’ cleaning. Grass and similar natural growth obscured several stones, especially markers at ground level between the stones.
But social studies teacher Lee Barnett’s students took care of that.
The students spent about two hours weed whacking, digging, scraping and spraying, as Barnett, Bruce Spaulding and Larry Rochon looked on.
Rochon, a Vietnam veteran himself, told the Messenger, “The number one thing for me is that, when these kids see a flag on a coffin or someone’s grave, they understand that freedom has a cost.”
Rochon said his second hope is that the headstone cleaning project is a way to remember these veterans on an individual level.
Spaulding taught the students how to clean the headstones based on his own experience, an experience on which the Messenger previously reported.
The story of Andrew Lumish, a Florida man nicknamed “The Good Cemeterian,” inspired Spaulding to try out the same biological cleaner Lumish employs in his well-publicized national headstone cleaning efforts, the same cleaner used on headstones in the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. — an eco-friendly solution called D/2 Biological Solution.
Spaulding began cleaning local headstones with the goal to just clean a few, but he’s now cleaned nearly 60, and he’s still going strong.
Spaulding told the Messenger that the day before the students’ headstone cleaning, he drove to Peacham to clean his high school principal’s headstone, a World War I veteran taken as a prisoner of war.
That speaks to what Spaulding said is his inspiration as he continues cleaning the grave sites of local veterans: respecting those who influenced him.
“These are the people who made me,” he said.
But despite those personal connections, Spaulding stressed again that this project is not about him.
Toward that end, his conversations with the MVU students focused on helping students connect with their work, asking if they had older veterans in their families, stressing the importance of visible, clean grave sites to respect the buried while praising the students for their efforts.
He and Barnett kept the mood light, but focused. At one point, a student asked Barnett if they could listen to music while working. Barnett turned the question over to Spaulding, who said yes.
“These guys, they still like to hear music,” Spaulding told the students. “These nice veterans.”
Spaulding told the Messenger his own hope for the day: that the experience motivated even one student to continue the work on their own time.
As encouragement, Spaulding told students that if they could identify an ancestor buried within 10 miles of the cemetery, he would personally help clean their headstone.
He also reiterated, to the Messenger, that he is willing to teach any community members across Franklin County how to clean gravestones in their own communities.
Students ultimately cleaned 17 headstones. Spaulding said prior to the cleaning he hoped they would make it through 10.