SWANTON — Missisquoi Valley Union history teacher Jason Barney has won the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s Vermont History Teacher of the Year Award.
Barney, an author of three books about Franklin County history, has taught at Missisquoi Valley Union High School for two decades, and he often takes students out of the classroom to better connect them with historical ideas.
He’s also won a few other teacher of the year awards, including VFW local Teacher of the Year in 2020, MVU Teacher of the Year in 2021, winner of the Victor R. Swenson Humanities Council Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2019 and a semifinalist for Vermont Teacher of the Year in 2022.
“I am lucky in that I am able to teach the Abenaki and Local History class at MVU, which involves a lot of field trips,” Barney said.“The student response is pretty positive as they are able to handle, visit and experience history in pretty unique ways.”
Two years ago, Barney also received a National Endowment for the Humanities grant with the Vermont Archaeological Society to help teachers utilize Vermont’s unique relationship with the American Revolutionary War.
Barney also served in the Vermont Legislature as a Republican from 1997 to 2002 and as the vice chair of the education committee. He currently serves as the president of the Swanton Historical Society.
“I want to thank the administration at MVU and the people of Franklin, Highgate and Swanton. They have all supported my efforts to expand the field trips. I want to thank all of the venues that allow MVU students to take a look at the history in the county. From the Saint Albans Museum, the Sheldon Historical Society, to the Franklin Historical Society, they all open up their buildings and allow the MVU kids to see the artifacts. In some cases they let the students handle them. I think I teach in an unconventional way, but I could not do it without community support,” Barney said.
Barney also wanted to thank fellow teacher Brian Rainville for nominating him for the Gilder Lehrman Award, as well as the history teachers who influenced him: Joe Maley, Bob Krieger, Ed Daniel, Mrs. Brown, Steve Strong, Randy Kreps and Jay Hartman.
Winners of the Gilder Lehrman Institute Award receive a $1,000 prize, an archive of classroom resources, as well as recognition at a ceremony in Vermont.
State winners are also eligible to be the institute’s national winner, who receives $10,000 and is honored at a ceremony in New York City.
