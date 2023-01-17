SWANTON — At Missisquoi Valley Union High School, the Future Farmers of America organization is making a comeback.
After a 5-year hiatus, MVU had its first official meeting of FFA on Jan. 13, electing new officers to fill roles left by predecessors long since graduated.
FFA was founded nationally in 1928, but wasn’t brought to MVU until James Messier started teaching the agriculture education program in 1972.
As MVU’s agriculture program has become more robust, including classes like Intro to Agriculture and Animal Science, FFA wasn’t as necessary to prepare future Franklin County farmers for success.
MVU agriculture teacher and MVU alumna Elizabeth Sweet said the gap can be explained in part due to COVID-19, but also in part from an expanding agriculture program.
“I think there’s a different demand from ag. teachers, and although FFA is supposed to be embedded into [agriculture student] education, there is so much more that they have to incorporate that FFA falls to the side,” Sweet said.
The 2022-2023 school year is Sweet’s first in the district, and she said one of her primary goals was to get FFA back up and running. MVU now automatically joins agriculture students into FFA.
“In the state of Vermont, FFA isn’t as well known as in Texas or California, so it can be intimidating as a high school student to stand in a different crowd than what others are used to,” Sweet said. “Coming to school in a blue corduroy jacket isn’t something all kids do, so you really have to be a strong individual and know who you want to be.”
Sweet said that while FFA collects dues to fund programs and other activities, MVU funds the individual students’ dues so no one is left out because they can’t afford the $25.
“The administration seems to be really supportive of the ag. department and of FFA, and supporting the students in getting those experiences like going to [FFA nationals],” Sweet said.
Kameron Lefebvre, a junior in the FFA program, was among the three students that went to FFA Nationals in October 2022, and said he can see the school’s support having real implications in the classroom.
“Now that the ag. program has been here so long, [MVU] is now realizing the impact it can have on people’s lives,” Lefebvre said. “They’re allowing students to get more involved in ag. programs.”
Lefebvre said especially in the mechanics program, administrative support has allowed for more teaching opportunities and for a better education for students.
Lefebvre was joined at FFA Nationals in Indianapolis by MVU senior Blake Meunier and sophomore Kole Smith, along with Sweet and agriculture department leader Joe Depatie. While the yearly event includes FFA competitions like public speaking or livestock judging, MVU students went to watch and participate in leadership workshops.
For the students, nationals was a chance to learn more about where they could go with FFA, albeit a bit overwhelming with around 70,000 people attending the three-day event.
“Hectic was an understatement,” Meunier said.
Meunier said he got involved with FFA to explore career opportunities, and nationals expanded that experience.
“When I first signed up for FFA, it was the ‘Hey, I can interact with animals’ but as I got more involved I started to learn I could turn it into actual career paths,” Meunier said. “And that encouraged me to go on the trip.”
Now, Meunier and Lefebvre said they’re interested in going to technical school for welding, while Smith is interested in forestry.
Smith was also elected to be president of MVU’s FFA program at their inaugural meeting on Jan. 13.
Smith echoed Meunier’s sentiment about joining FFA to hang out with animals, but once he got involved in the agriculture program he started learning about the actual biology and was sucked in.
“Now in the class we’re learning about the major organ systems which I think is great, and the anatomy of animals,” Smith said. “Cows and people are a lot alike.”
Meunier, Lefebvre and Smith all agreed one of the best parts of the agriculture program and FFA is that students can work in a hands-on environment at their own pace.
FFA also allows students to learn about grants and programs to fund their own projects, which junior Vanessa Clair used to help fund a draft horse project. Clair applied for a $1,000 supervised agricultural experience grant, and won.
“I set goals for myself, for me it is to be independent eventually after high school, to work with this [draft horse] team,” Clair said. “With this $1,000 I received, I want to get a draft horse single harness and get a bunch of things that can help me be independent in the future.”
Clair said she’s been in agriculture classes since seventh grade and has worked with draft horses with her family. After a family tragedy and the passing of their draft horses, Clair needed to get back in the saddle.
Clair worked with and learned from Michealla Flint and Kurt Remlin in Fairfield, giving horse-drawn carriage rides using the draft horses.
“Michealla and Kurt just took me in and taught me everything I needed to know,” Clair said. “They’ve helped me in so many ways, not just mentally but teaching me everything, and it’s been great having Elizabeth as a teacher as well to help me learn more about SAEs.”
Interested MVU students and parents can learn more about MVU’s FFA and agriculture programs at www.mvuschool.org/agriculture or by contacting FFA adviser Elizabeth Sweet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.