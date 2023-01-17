Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and/or sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light wintry mix will develop during the late afternoon to evening hours on Tuesday and continue overnight before tapering to scattered rain and snow showers during the day on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&