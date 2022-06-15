SWANTON — Dozens gathered in the Thunderbirds’ cafeteria on Monday to honor retiring educators from the school, including 45-year educator Jay Hartman.
When Krista Ross (class of 2019) saw on Facebook that Hartman, her former principal, was retiring, she hopped on her bike and rode back to Missisquoi Valley Union just like she had before.
“It brings back good memories,” Ross said of the retirement party. “[Jay Hartman is] just such a familiar face, I would always see him in the halls. He was a sweetheart, someone that anyone could go talk to if they needed.”
During the retirement party, all Hartman — former social-studies teacher, athletic director, long-time educator and coach — could talk about was his students.
“I’m sorry, but I have to brag for a moment,” Hartman said. “We have the best kids. Our kids day-in and day-out, I’d take them out and match them up against anyone else.”
Hartman waxed poetically about the students he had come to know and love as his extended family, and smiled while recalling memories he shared with them. The hardest part about not coming back to school, he said, would be not coming back to school.
“That’ll be huge for me,” Hartman said. “Though people tell me after a couple of weeks, you get into a new routine and you start finding other things to do. My wife Linda and I have some grandkids we should be chasing around, and maybe my golf game will get better.”
“He’s in tournaments he doesn't know about yet,” laughed former superintendent Win Goodrich.
The day was dedicated to five retirees: Hartman, Shelly Walsh, Mark Wilde, Kim Hamel, and Siobhan Stout. To support their staff retirements, MVU jumped on the hiring train quickly and secured new staff for next year, but Palmer said the retiring staff could never truly be replaced.
“These are amazing people,” said Co-Principal Dan Palmer. “These are all people who have been around since I’ve been here at MVU, and they’re great with kids. That’s the most important part. Finding other people who are great with kids.”
Education in service
Hartman has spent his entire educational career — nearly half a century in administration and in the classroom, at MVU. He was there when Palmer was hired, and when Julie Regimbal became superintendent four years ago.
“I’m just blessed and fortunate to be a part of these communities for so long,” Hartman said. “Wonderful people, wonderful families. When you are fortunate enough to be able to do something you love in the same place for so long, you can’t help but feel blessed.”
Regimbal echoed Palmer when describing Hartman as an educator who not only “got” his students, but became one of the backbones of the school throughout his career. His shoes, she said, would be challenging to fill.
“I’ll miss his commitment to this community and the culture of this building,” Regimbal said. “His genuine love of learning and care for his students. He always sees the good in people, even when a kid is having their worst day.”
The Big Round Happy House
Hartman’s signature upon becoming an administrator were the messages he sent to his staff at the end of the week. On Fridays, staff would read about events that everyone was looking forward to, thank-you’s to teachers and updates on ongoing projects.
“I ended every message with ‘thank you for being at the big round happy house,’” Hartman said. “Because if you look at it, that’s what it is.”
While Hartman said it’s going to be a transition and big change from his early mornings sharing coffee with Palmer and discussing schedules, Hartman said he’s considering volunteering at events and returning to his former home away from home to watch the Thunderbirds in action.
“I’ve told them all, if you need me, feel free to call,” Hartman said. “We won’t ever be that far away from MVU.”
“He’s a mentor, but more importantly he’s a friend,” Palmer said. “I’m going to miss that friendship at school. It’s going to be tough – Jay brings a lot of institutional knowledge and experience to this school and myself and the rest of MVU are really going to miss that.”
“He has such deep connections with the community and does so many things in service that nobody knows about,” Regimbal said. “And he never asks for thanks. And he’ll never tell you he did it. He’s just that kind of guy.”
