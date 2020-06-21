SWANTON – Standardized test results from the schools of the Missisquoi Valley School District (MVSD) have been made publicly available after a technical error led to their initial absence on the Vermont Education Dashboard, according to an Agency of Education (AOE) spokesperson.
Earlier this month, the AOE shared results from 2019’s standardized Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC) tests and Vermont Science Assessments taken by school children across the state, noting that statewide results that year had appeared mixed.
The Messenger reported last week that, like elsewhere in Vermont, local results from the 2019 SBAC and Vermont Science Assessments had seemed mixed, with scores rising and falling across the county between schools, grade levels and different student cohorts as they progressed.
At the time, the four schools now making up MVSD – Franklin Central School, Highgate Elementary School, Missisquoi Valley Union High School (MVU) and Swanton Schools – were absent in reporting.
According to an AOE spokesperson, a technical error had kept the schools from appearing on the Vermont Education Dashboard, a program used to publicly share results from Vermont’s standardized testing as well as other statistics related to the state’s individual schools.
Results for those schools have since been made available on the dashboard, according to the spokesperson.
Based off of the results of Vermont’s annual standardized testing, MVSD – like much of the county and state – saw somewhat mixed results.
In MVU, fewer ninth graders scored as proficient in English language arts in 2019 but more students scored as proficient under the SBAC’s mathematics test.
Results from ninth grade English language arts tests were at about the same place as English results from eighth grade, while fewer students scored as proficient in ninth grade in 2019 than they had as eighth graders in 2018.
Meanwhile, mathematics scores among sixth graders at the Highgate Elementary School surged from 32 percent scoring proficiently in the mathematics SBAC in 2018 to almost half of the grade scoring proficiently in 2019.
For sixth graders in 2019, having half of the class test as proficient in mathematics was also a notable improvement from where they were as fifth graders. As fifth graders in 2018, only about a quarter of the class had SBAC results meeting the state’s benchmark for proficiency in mathematics.
In Franklin, about 78 percent of the elementary school’s sixth graders scored as proficient or above in their mathematics and English language arts SBAC tests.
In most cases, students across the district who performed below proficiency showed partial proficiency in their respective subjects, according to the district’s SBAC results.
In some cases, class results aren’t available publicly due to the smaller size of the class and the possibility that sharing results for smaller class sizes could link certain results to particular students and run afoul of Vermont’s privacy laws.
Education experts and officials have regularly questioned the use of standardized tests as a measure of school quality, and education officials in local districts have previously stressed that the SBACs are only one metric used to gauge student development.
According to a statement from AOE, statewide results from the SBAC appeared to confirm education trends in the Green Mountain State officials were already aware of, including worries that too few students performed below proficiency on the tests and that education disparities were widening.
Last year was also the first year students had taken a standardized Vermont Science Assessment, with the majority of Vermont students in fifth, eighth and eleventh grade falling below the state’s benchmark for proficiency.
The Vermont Education Dashboard can be accessed online at https://education.vermont.gov/data-and-reporting/vermont-education-dashboard.