SWANTON – More intentional budgeting for building maintenance and a dramatic spike in health care costs have grown the recently-merged Missisquoi Valley School District (MVSD)’s proposed budget from $37 million to $37.9 million for the coming school year.
According to administrators, the final budget warned for this coming Town Meeting Day came as the result of reorganization and reductions between the district’s four schools, made to offset a projected 12.9 percent increase in health care costs now negotiated at the state level.
“We worked with the administration really carefully in order to identify areas where we could make cuts and reallocate and make investments differently,” superintendent Julie Regimbal said. “We really felt that, although it is an increase, we’re at that place where if we went any farther, it would start to impact programming in a way we were really uncomfortable with.”
A higher budget, paired with lower common levels of appraisal for all three member towns within the school district, means voters in Franklin, Highgate and Swanton will likely see higher education tax rates this coming year.
The common level of appraisal – or CLA – is a measurement used to gauge the difference between listed property values and their market value. When the CLA decreases as property values rise, education taxes increase accordingly, and visa versa.
With a lower CLA and higher education spending,
- Franklin will see its education tax rate grow from $1.415 to $1.482;
- Highgate will see its tax rate grow from $1.346 to $1.395; and
- Swanton’s tax rate will grow from $1.391 to $1.425.
According to administration, MVSD trimmed several staff positions through attrition in order to mitigate the impact of higher health care costs and intended funding for building maintenance, the latter of which the school board added to avoid deferring maintenance on school facilities.
“We definitely made sure we had money allocated to buildings and grounds for repairs and maintenance to continue to keep the stewardship of our schools where we need them,” Regimbal said. “We’re at least trying to be a little more equitable and make some shifts there.”
“We do have deferred maintenance in some of our buildings,” business manager Lora McAllister said. “We are working very hard with our facilities directors... to try to really fine-tune and be really thoughtful about our short term and long term plans for our facilities.”
The district is also starting to pay for the bond Highgate voters approved in 2019 to address maintenance at the Highgate Elementary School, adding more than $100,000 to the proposed MVSD budget.
In light of growing class sizes at the elementary school in Swanton and enrollment continuing to decline at the Highgate Elementary School, a first grade teacher was added in Swanton while a retiring teacher in Highgate will not be replaced, according to administrators.
“We’ve got this one situation where one school is bursting at the seams, one school where enrollment is declining pretty significantly, and one school... is pretty static,” Regimbal said. “In a larger school district, we’re able to shift some of those resources, but we haven’t done that except through attrition.”
Elsewhere, some staff was thinned through attrition at the Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) High School or reorganized based off course sizes “where the remaining teachers can easily manage it,” Regimbal said.
The high school also added an additional support staff member at MVU, the only staffing addition to a large behavior management line item otherwise swollen through typical annual salary and benefit increases.
MVSD was consolidated last year as a part of a swathe of school mergers ordered by the State Board of Education under Act 46, the state’s controversial merging law passed in part to encourage greater efficiencies in Vermont’s education system.
According to Regimbal and McAllister, the district has primarily looked for those efficiencies as teachers retire. The district’s school board has also adopted a school choice policy between its three towns and their respective elementary schools.
“At this point, we’ve really just been looking at rightsizing when the opportunity presents itself,” Regimbal said.
The merger has, however, allowed for a stabilization of the district’s overall per pupil count, one of several variables used by Vermont to calculate education tax rates within school districts. As a unified district, growing enrollment in one school can offset declining enrollment in another when calculating the overall district’s per pupil spending rate.
“One of the more important benefits is the stabilization of our per pupil count,” McAllister said. “It smooths those peaks and valleys.”
Functionally defunct independent school boards from Franklin and Highgate, as well as the Franklin selectboard, remain litigants in an ongoing lawsuit challenging Act 46 as unconstitutional in the Vermont Supreme Court.
Under their current budget proposal, MVSD would see a projected per pupil spending rate of $15,625, an increase of $362 from the spending rate approved by voters in 2019 but below Vermont’s average per pupil spending rate of $17,133.
At $15,625, MVSD’s per pupil spending rose by 2.6 percent.
According to MVSD’s administration, a combination of merging school districts and new statewide business rules also means MVSD’s proposed budget shows hikes and drops related more to a reorganization of how different items are represented in the budget than actual spending cuts or new additions.
There are no contested elections declared within MVSD.
Last year, voters within the school district voted in favor of deciding MVSD’s elections through Australian ballot, a change for the towns of Franklin and Highgate that traditionally decided their school budgets through floor votes on Town Meeting Day.
Polls open for MVSD’s elections at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., with Franklin voters voting at the Franklin Central School, Highgate voters voting at the Highgate Elementary School, and Swanton voters voting at the Swanton Village Municipal Complex.