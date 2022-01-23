SWANTON — School board members voted unanimously to send the sixth version of the district budget for FY 2023 to the voters in March. The proposed budget reflects an increase of over 6% over the previous budget.
This year’s budget is $41,504,23, an increase of $2,396,497, or 6.2%, over last year. The increase in spending per equalized pupil would be 9.2%, and educators county-wide said part of that is in response to the increased needs of students during the pandemic.
In an email, MVSD Superintendent Julie Regimbal said most of the increase is part of the board's long term strategy to improve wages for their employees. MVSD isn’t alone in those considerations, she said: teachers and staff everywhere are rising to the challenges of COVID-19, and a raise in wages was a part of the recognition by the district and school board.
“We wanted to try and do some things that were more long lasting than a one time bonus,” Regimbal said.
So just before the holiday break, the school board voted to give every union support staff member a $2 per hour raise by moving current employees onto the current salary schedule. The increase, she said, would be expressed in this pay period.
