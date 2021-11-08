SWANTON — A new program in the Missisquoi Valley School District is aiming to create a personalized education plan for every student.
The idea is to plan so that students graduate with the skills and knowledge that fulfills state requirements while tailoring learning to student interests and needs.
Portrait of a Graduate is an ongoing project bringing students and staff together from across the district involving surveys, data collection and management and planning to better understand what students want and need from their education.
Since April 13, data compiled from surveys of the school community showed statistical trends that organizers will use to inform their plans. Student reports have requested everything from mental health and dental services in school, being career-ready when they graduate and being truly listened to by teachers.
On Oct. 28, students from Highgate Elementary, Montgomery Elementary, Swanton School, Missisquoi Valley Union High School and Franklin Elementary School met at this year’s kickoff event on Zoom after school to begin sharing what they want from their education to design their own Portrait of a Graduate.
The initial discussion and exercise connected students from different age groups, educators and administrators in the district with one another.
The main goal is to facilitate a conversation about student hopes for school moving forward, to establish community connection and invite others to participate in the weekly meetings. Another goal is to develop a strategic plan for the district and empower students to speak up about what they want from their time in school, whether that be lessons on resume building, hands-on experience, community work and skills partnerships or just another half-hour for lunch.
Up for Learning executive director Lindsey Halman and Colbie Miller, a sophomore at Milton High School who has been working with Halman since she was 14, act as co-facilitators of the project. The organization has been in Vermont since 2008, and helps students and school districts develop progressive models for education prioritizing student voice and learning experience.
As of 2021, Up for Learning has worked with 96% of the schools and over half of the middle schools in Vermont, Halman said. MVSD is one of the newest districts to sign on with the nonprofit.
“It’s about adults and youth sitting side by side talking about what needs to change in the school system,” Halman said. “Schools have been the way they are forever, and they’re a factory model. How do we create schools where young people can be engaged?”
Looking for alternatives
While many students succeed with traditional learning models, the age of technology and digital natives has students questioning what options for careers and education are really available to them.
“If you tell someone that you’d like to enter a career in technology, usually they’ll tell you that you have to take a lot of math classes,” Miller said. “That turns some people away.”
Miller said her takeaways from working with students in other districts included a desire for more collaborative community partnerships and alternative avenues for learning and getting onto a path toward a solid career doing something they love.
MVUHS senior Kenneth Glennon said he wished there were other ways to evaluate student progress rather than assigning numbers to their skills.
“It shouldn’t be all about grades,” Glennon said. “Schools are so focused on grades, rather than an actual education.”
Rethinking schedules
Halman said a lot of feedback that came back was around time and scheduling the school day.
“There's a lack of time for basic needs and wellness,” Halman said. “There’s a lot of transition throughout the day when you’re moving from place to place.”
Despite reports of students unsatisfied with timing, Halman said often the methods don’t change at all.
“The system just kind of stays the same,” Halman said. “It’s status quo. And we want to create change, especially being back in schools after a year of the pandemic and a lot of the lessons learned in hybrid learning and virtual learning. We’re seeing schools go back to the status quo, because it’s what we do. It’s a well-oiled machine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.