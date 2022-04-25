SWANTON — On Tuesday, voters will head to the polls to weigh in on the revised Missisquoi Valley School District budget and retail cannabis sales.
Voters in the town will vote whether to authorize cannabis retailers in the town, while village voters will decide whether to reverse their Town Meeting Day decision and do the same.
In March, the village voted the measure down by six votes in a count of 119 to 125. If Swanton Town approves cannabis retailers on Tuesday, they will be allowed within town limits but not necessarily within the village.
Because village voters already voted the measure down once, the voters must now approve the ballot item in order for cannabis sales to be allowed in the village.
Voters will also be asked to approve the MVSD school budget, after the initially-proposed budget of $41.5 million was voted down.
The budget now being proposed is $40,767,254, and cuts include a Highgate teacher added last year, as well as some dues, legal services and negotiations, according to the district budget revote flier. The equalized pupil count was also reduced.
The original MVSD budget reflected an increase of over 6% from last year’s budget. The increase in spending per equalized pupil would have been 9.2%, and educators county-wide said part of that is in response to the increased needs of students during the pandemic.
The initial budget narrowly failed in a vote of 611 to 634 in March, while all other articles were passed.
Voting on Tuesday, April 26 will take place in each of the respective communities of Highgate, Swanton and Franklin between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Highgate voters vote at the Highgate Sports Arena, Franklin voters at the Franklin Town Hall, and Swanton Town and Village voters at the Village Municipal Complex at First and Elm Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.