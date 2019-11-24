ST. ALBANS — In the wake of their son’s death, John Holzscheiter and Andrea Wells chose to honor the loss of AJ Holzscheiter by working to prevent suicide, to save lives and spare others the grief they were enduring.
In September, they hosted the first Afterglow Music Festival, a daylong event featuring local musicians. On Friday, they presented Northwestern Counseling & Support Services (NCSS) with a check for $15,000. Another $10,000 was donated to the St. Albans City Recreation Dept., and $2,000 to the recreation department’s Learn to Ski and Ride program. Funds which were raised through the festival.
Todd Bauman, the head of NCSS, told the Holzcheiter family, “It is not just about the check. It’s about what you have done for our community.”
The concept for the music festival came within a month or so of AJ’s death from “us feeling we needed to do something to honor AJ,” John said. “We learned after we lost AJ that he played a big role in lots of gatherings and was the DJ.”
A music festival was also “something the whole community could get behind and enjoy,” he added.
In addition to the music, the festival also featured suicide prevention and awareness information provided by NCSS staff. Ultimately, the family would like to see the name Afterglow become synonymous with suicide prevention, John said.
The festival was so successful that a date has already been chosen for next year’s festival, Sept. 19, 2020 with Jamie Lee Thurston set to headline the show.
“We know that there are some other families that have lost loved ones to suicide,” said John, and the hope is that some of those families will also become involved with Afterglow.
Franklin and Grand Isle are an area where people struggle with suicide, according to Bauman. Many don’t know the warning signs of suicide or where to ask for help.
Mental Health First Aid, which trains community members in how to identify signs of depression, anxiety and other mental health problems, is one of the ways NCSS has sought to teach the public what to look for. Now NCSS is going to serve as a pilot program for a new mental health first aid curriculum for teens. The program will teach 10th thru 12th graders the warning signs for mental illness including depression and suicidal ideation, and how to help someone else get help, explained Lance Metayer of NCSS.
NCSS will also continue to provide trigger locks and gun safes free of charge.
NCSS also sponsors a support group for people who have lost loved ones to suicide.
Debbie Babbie, an NCSS crisis clinician who serves on the board of a national suicide prevention group, spoke of the importance of normalizing conversations about suicide so that it becomes something parents can speak with their children about.
John has said there were no signs in AJ’s case, but also that while he and Andrea talked to their kids about drugs, drinking and driving, even texting and driving, it never occurred to them to speak with their children about suicide. “We obviously think about it now, 365 days a year,” he said.
AJ, a star athlete in multiple sports, had re-injured an almost-heeled knee that had kept him on the sidelines for roughly a year when he took his life.
Coaches, athletic directors, physical therapists and others working with injured athletes need to be think about how an injury may impact an athlete mentally and socially, John said.
Tony Stevens of NCSS agreed, saying, “This is everyday stuff and we need to talk about it.” He added, “We’re sure you’ve saved lives already.”
Kelly Viens, director of the city’s recreation department, thanked the Holzscheiter family and the Afterglow organizers for the donation, saying, “It will make a huge difference in our programming.”
At the time of AJ’s death, $8,000 in donations were made in his name to the Learn to Ski and Ride program. That money, along with the $2,000 donated Friday, is being used to provide free helmets for kids. When the child is registered for the program, the family receives a certificate for a free helmet from the Alpine Shop. The shop fits the helmet to the child.
The department hasn’t yet decided how the $10,000 will be used, said Viens. The department now has an after school program in addition to its full slate of athletic, artistic and educational programs. The department regularly sees “kids who are disconnected from a positive place in life,” said Viens.
One possibility for the funds is the department’s scholarship fund. “We never deny a kid to participate in programming or go for a swim because they don’t have the money,” said Viens.
Joe Halko, director of community relations for NCSS, said the success of Afterglow showed just how powerful collaboration is in this community. In addition to community members, the organizing committee included representatives from the St. Albans Police Dept., the recreation department and NCSS. Major sponsors of the event included Heritage Toyota, Mylan Technologies, TI Advisors, A.N. Deringer, and 14th Star Brewing Co.
“You took a situation ans said ‘is there a way we can save one life,’” Halko said. “Over time, I believe you can save many more.”