Several units at Georgia Self Storage, located off of I-89 in Georgia, were broken into in the middle of the night on Sept. 26, according to a Vermont State Police press release.
Police have not yet determined whether any items were taken.
Video surveillance shows that two males entered the area around midnight.
The individuals damaged security cameras, removed locks from several units and searched them, the release states.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
