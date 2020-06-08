ST. ALBANS — James Mulholland pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree murder and reckless endangerment in Franklin County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Mulholland, 22, of Swanton, is accused of shooting Kyle LaBelle, 32, of Swanton, on Friday afternoon, following an argument over the petting of a dog.
Judge Scot Kline dismissed a third charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The state argued Mulholland had threatened Ashley Boomhower with the gun after reloading it, but Kline said there was not enough evidence in the affidavits filed by police to support the charge. However, he did make it clear prosecutors could bring back the charge if they provided additional evidence.
Kline also ordered Mulholland held without bail and that a competency evaluation be conducted.
Public defender Steve Dunham argued in favor of releasing Mulholland into the custody of his mother, Tonya White, with a 24-hour curfew and other conditions.
White testified that Mulholland has an IQ of 57 and receives disability benefits. He has a counselor and case manager through Northwestern Counseling and Support Services (NCSS). At the time of the incident he was living with his girlfriend, Hayley Lampman.
Asked by Deputy State’s Attorney Sarah Baker if she knew Mulholland had a gun, White said she did. “I’ve talked with James about it and talked to NCSS about it.”
“What were you afraid would happen?” Baker asked.
“Exactly what happened,” White answered.
White said had approached both NCSS and the Swanton Police Department with her concerns about Mulholland having a firearm. Both said he had a legal right to carry it and there was nothing they could do.
When she spoke with Mulholland about the gun, he told her he had a legal right to carry it, White testified. At one point she said, “This is our Congress.”
Mulholland had had the gun about 8 months, she said.
At the time of the shooting, he was carrying Ruger SR22 handgun with one bullet in the chamber and another ten loaded. He also had a spare magazine with another 10 bullets.
White also described an incident in which Mulholland was in a fight with someone who took Mulholland’s gun from him and struck him with it.
In addition to statements from eyewitnesses, the state also has video of the shooting taken by a neighbor.
If evidence of guilt is great and the accused is facing a life sentence, the accused may be held without bail under Vermont law. Kline found there was great evidence of guilt in this case at the lowered standard of probable cause. He also considered Mulholland’s ties to the community, which are strong, and the risk he may pose to the public.
“It is of real concern to the court that he carries a firearm,” Kline said, particularly since he was doing so against his mother’s advice. He also had concerns about White’s ability to control Mulholland given that he carried the weapon despite her efforts to dissuade him.
“An argument that started over the petting of a dog escalated very quickly... ending in the death of Mr LaBelle,” Kline said, explaining his decision to hold Mulholland without bail.
Mulholland is also barred from contact with witnesses to the shooting, including his girlfriend. After police interview her, Kline said he may allow Mulholland’s girlfriend to visit him.
The shooting
Boomhower told police her dog had run up to Mulholland and Lampman when they were walking by with Tommy Hamlin. LaBelle then told them not to pet the dog because of a previous incident in which they were “not too nice to the dog,” according to an affidavit from Swanton Police Sgt. Chad Parah.
Words were exchanged and there was some shoving, she said, then Mulholland pulled the gun and said, “I’m going to put you six feet under,” Boomhower said. She said LaBelle had stretched his arms out at his sides at head level, at this point.
Mulholland then fired, she said.
LaBelle walked away with his hand to his chest before collapsing.
LaBelle’s ex-wife was at the house with their three young daughters. They were in the backyard at the time of the shooting, according to Boomhower, who told police their mother moved the girls onto the back porch when the shooting began. There were also two children inside the house.
Boomhower showed Parah where three of the shots struck the house.
According to court documents, Hamlin told police he tried several times to get Mulholland to walk away, but he would not.
Mulholland provided a different account. He told police LaBelle had threatened to “put him in the ground,” and that LaBelle had a hand in his pocket and charged at him when Mulholland shot him. He told investigators he views someone with their hands in their pockets the same way police do, according to an affidavit from Swanton Police Officer Kyle Gagne.
He wanted to leave prior to the shooting, but didn’t because he was concerned about Lampman’s safety, Mulholland told investigators.
Gagne wrote in his affidavit that after interviewing Mulholland, he and Detective Michael Mattuchio of the Vermont State Police viewed a video of the shooting taken by a neighbor. That video did not support Mulholland’s version of events, according to Gagne.
The video shows the two men arguing, but what is being said can’t be heard clearly. Then Mulholland can be heard saying, “I’ll let you know right now if you threaten me again I’ll put you six feet under,” Gagne reported. LaBelle answers “right here, right here” and walks further up his driveway. Mulholland then takes out the gun, walks approximately nine steps closer and fires 11 times.
LaBelle’s hands appear to be empty, Gagne wrote.
Boomhower moves toward Mulholland, yelling, and tries to shove Lampman. Mulholland points the gun at her and orders her to back up, Gagne reported. Mulholland can be seen reloading the gun.
At that point, Swanton Patrolman Dean Scott arrived. Mulholland followed Scott’s orders to drop his gun and lay on the ground, allowing himself to be handcuffed.
Dunham challenged the charge of first degree murder, arguing the shooting happened too quickly to be premeditated.
However, Kline said the sequence of events, including the number of shots fired, were sufficient evidence to find probable cause for a charge of “willful, deliberate and premeditated murder.”