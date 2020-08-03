ST. ALBANS — Parents of students in the Maple Run Union School District (MRUSD) are being given a choice between starting the school year with fully remote learning or hybrid learning in which students attend school two days per week.
Numerous precautions will be in place for those attending schools, including facial coverings, hand washing, physical distancing and temperature checks.
Those students who are learning virtually will be part of the MRUSD Virtual Academy.
MRUSD has published an opening document to help parents understand both the precautions being taken to safeguard those who return to school and the requirements for those who opt for 100 percent virtual learning. Parents and guardians are being asked to complete a form with their preferences for their child by Aug. 11.
“We’re in a good place,” said superintendent Kevin Dirth. “People should feel confident that their students will be safe and learning.”
“We created a firewall to get into the building and that firewall is wherever first contact is,” Dirth said.
Only school staff and students will be allowed into buildings. Each bus will have a monitor who checks temperatures and asks either students or parents about possible COVID-19 symptoms or contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Parents will be able to fill out a sheet with the answers to those questions ahead of time, sign it and give it to the monitor.
Once on the bus, students will have assigned seats, which they will begin filling from the back to reduce contact between students walking past one another to enter or leave the bus. Members of the same household will sit together and bus riders will have to keep physically distant.
Students who are dropped off at school or walk to school will also have their temperatures taken and will have to answer the same questions. Bus riders and non-bus riders will be kept apart until the non-bus riders have had their health check.
Each school will have designated isolation rooms for anyone who becomes sick to stay while waiting for parents to pick them up.
Students and staff will wash or sanitize their hands throughout the day, including before and after meals and when arriving at school.
While students will be allowed outside, playgrounds will be closed.
Breakfast and lunch will be eaten in classrooms. Schools are expecting that federal waivers which allowed them to offer free meals to all students in all MRUSD schools will end. The schools are planning how to get meals for those days they will be at home to students who receive free meals. St. Albans City School will still be able to offer meals to all students at no charge.
“Each building is going to do things a little bit differently,” said Dirth, to accommodate the differences between the schools, including the physical layout of the buildings and grounds.
Each Maple Run school has its own planning committee which has been planning in more detail. “They’ve been working really hard in their buildings,” said Dirth.
On their virtual days, students will be mostly working independently rather than directly with the teacher, because the teacher will be working with students in the classroom.
No before or after school programs will be offered, at least initially. That could change if schools find they have the capacity to offer those programs, Dirth indicated. At the start the focus will be “just trying to make sure the basics are successful.”
Students will physically attend school on Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be used for deep cleaning and for planning time for teachers, as well as some additional supports for struggling students.
Having students two days will allow teachers to prepare students for the work they’ll be doing during their remote days, as well as teach them how to work remotely, Dirth indicated.
The virtual academy
The virtual academy will have its own set of teachers. “The same teacher can’t do both,” said Dirth. “They just don’t have the time.”
MRUSD won’t know how many teachers will be assigned to the virtual academy until they know how many students will be using it and at what grade levels.
Virtual learning will be different in the fall than it was in the spring, in part because teachers learned a great deal in the spring and in part because this time they won’t have just days to prepare, according to Dirth.
“The teachers did miraculously over those three months, but we had three months to learn,” he said. “They’re using what they learned to make the program stronger.”
MRUSD has included information on how much time a parent or another adult will need to spend assisting students each day.
For elementary students, less than 30 percent of their time will be spent on a computer. Most student time will be spent in off-line activities including reading and writing. An adult will need to be available to work with the student about five hours per day at home, including scheduling activities and breaks, according to MRUSD’s reopening guidelines.
For middle school students, parents can expect to spend two to three hours per day working with the student and with high school students less than an hour.
High school students will spend most of their time online, while middle school students will spend 50-75 percent of their day online.
While administrators won’t be able to resolve some of the plan’s details until after they hear from parents about their preferences, Dirth indicated that having a plan has eased what has been a great deal of worry for MRUSD administrators.
“The worse thing was the unknown,” he said. “I’m feeling good we’re at a point where we can start feeling good.”
One thing that remains unknown is the cost. MRUSD is currently seeking bids on 10 thermal thermometers, for example, and expects the cost will be between $10,000 and $20,000.
MRUSD just received 6,000 masks from the state, and a shipment of hand sanitizer is expected next.
“We’re doing what we need to do to make sure everyone is safe and sound,” said Dirth.
The district is keeping track of the extra expenses with the hope that those will be reimbursed eventually.