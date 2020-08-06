Maple Run Unified School District’s Reopening Plan is based on public health information available at this time. The plan will most likely be adjusted as new guidance from the Vermont Agency of Education, Vermont Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and other public health officials is received or as necessary to best support the health and safety of our students and employees.
As a district, we are preparing for a variety of scenarios and, as always, we are committed to keeping you informed every step of the way. We are presently partially opening up in a hybrid system of students coming into school 2 days a week. Should a resurgence of the virus occur, schools may be directed to transition to virtual learning for all students for a period of time.
Likewise, if State health data continues to improve, we will open the “spigot” and bring students in for additional days.
Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD) is offering the following two options for the 2020-2021 school year. Parents and guardians will receive an email with a link to fill out their student’s verification form which will include selecting one of the following two options.
Option 1: Hybrid Learning (a mix of in-person and virtual learning)
Students will be assigned to one of two groups with each student attending in-person classes two days a week and learning virtually three days a week. The district is making every effort to group families together whenever possible. To do this, we begin by assigning high school students to groups alphabetically by last name and will provide exceptions to families in the same household with different last names.
Option 2: Full-Time Virtual Learning
As parents and caregivers, you have a choice when it comes to your child’s education. For families with additional health concerns, or those not yet comfortable in sending their children to school in person, the district is preparing to offer a full-time virtual learning option. For your student to enroll in this option, we ask that our families be aware and willing to commit to the several responsibilities that are necessary to ensure a meaningful virtual learning experience.
I ask that you take the time to review the Reopening Guide presented in this document to help you make the choice that is best for your children. The document along with the Enrollment form to document your decision is located on our COVID-10 Resources website at maplerun.org. We greatly appreciate your understanding and collaboration. Please do not hesitate to contact me or your school’s principal with any questions you may have, or send an email to covid19@maplerun.org or call the message line at 802-370-3966.