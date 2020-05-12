SHELDON — Vermont State Police continue to seek information in a fire that badly damaged a Vermont Electric Co-operative (VEC) pole and power line in late April.
Officials from the VT Electric Cooperative subsequently discovered that the 48kV transmission line had been hit by a bullet causing extensive damaged to the power line. according to investigators from Vermont State Police (VSP). The damage was discovered during the replacement of the transmission line pole on April 29. The damage caused two power outages while the line was repaired and impacted operations at the West Rock plant in Sheldon. The damage will cost VT Electric Cooperative members between $60,000 and $80,000.
VSP has learned that two people discovered the fire while riding mountain bikes in the are around April 25. They are not considered suspects but investigators would like to speak with them to gain more information about the fire event.
It is not known if the fire and bullet damage are linked or separate events, VSP said. This does not appear to be an attempt to target critical infrastructure nor does it appear to be aimed at VEC, police added.
Anyone who was in the Mill Street area that has information about either of these events is asked to contact the VT State Police in St Albans at (802)524-5993, the VT Arson Tip Reward Program at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766), or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP