GEORGIA — A motorcycle crash in Georgia last week resulted in the death of an 18-year-old.
Vermont State Police were first notified of a high-speed crash involving a motorcycle hitting a telephone pole on May 12 at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they identified the driver as Jackson Pappas, 18, of Georgia, who had died during the crash.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Pappas was driving south on Georgia Middle Road near its intersection with Polly Hubbard Road, when he lost control and crashed into a telephone pole.
Speed was confirmed as a contributing factor.
Vermont State Police are asking that anyone who may have more information about the crash to contact the state agency at 802-524-5993.
