ST. ALBANS — Stephanie Gero, accused of causing the death of her infant son, pleaded not guilty in Chittenden County Superior Court on Thursday.
Gero’s son, Leo Cushing, died on Aug. 1. The injuries which killed him were consistent with being shaken, according to the Vermont Medical Examiner’s Office.
The investigation into Leo’s death lasted four months, with Gero arrested on Wednesday and charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault and cruelty to a child with death resulting. If convicted, she is facing up to 25 years in prison.
Leo’s father, Matthew Cushing, has also been charged with cruelty to a child with death resulting for leaving the infant alone with Gero.
A Vermont State Police investigation traced the cause of Leo’s injuries to an evening during the week of July 24. Cushing had worked late and when he returned home, he picked up Leo, who had been staying with Cushing’s sister and her family.
According to information in an affidavit filed by Det. Daniel Burrows, Gero was at home and said she had been throwing up all day. In her account to police, Gero said she asked Matthew not to leave Leo with her, but he said he needed to take a shower after returning from work.
After multiple interviews, Gero admitted that Leo wouldn’t stop crying, even after she changed his diaper. He had been fed just before Cushing picked him up so he wasn’t hungry, according to Gero.
The couple had a Pack ‘n Play for Leo with an insert for infants. Gero admitted to officers that she shook Leo before putting him in the Pack ‘n Play. Asked by Det. Sgt. Angela Baker to rate how much force she used when shaking the infant on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the most, Gero reportedly said “5.” She also said the force she used when putting him in the Pack ‘n Play was a 5.
Gero told police she asked Leo to “just be quiet, please.”
When he wasn’t quiet, she picked him up again, shaking him before placing him back down. This time Gero rated the force she used as a “6.”
At the time of this incident, Leo was between two and half and three weeks old, Gero told police.
On July 23, Cushing told police Gero attacked him while he was holding Leo in his car seat, but that he didn’t believe Leo had been harmed.
On July 27, Cushing applied for a relief from abuse order and Gero left their apartment that day.
On July 28, Cushing took Leo to the emergency room because of diarrhea, but was told the baby was healthy, according to Burrows affidavit.
In the days prior to his death, members of Cushing’s family who helped care for Leo described him as fussier than usual and having “convulsions” in which his body would shake and stiffen, and his eyes would roll back in his head.
However, Brown reported that Leo’s medical records had no indication of seizures.
Cushing tried to take Leo to the baby’s pediatrician who declined to see him because Leo had a low grade fever and diarrhea. The doctor reportedly called Cushing and they determined the baby had a virus, according to witness statements cited in the affidavit.
On the day of his death, Leo’s father took him to a family gathering. When they returned home, Cushing said he fed Leo, who fell asleep. Cushing said he watched television before going to sleep in an inflatable next to where his son was sleeping. When he woke at 4:30 to feed Leo, Cushing told police the child wasn’t breathing. He immediately got his sister and her partner who lived downstairs. They began CPR while Cushing called 911.
Responding emergency medical technicians called the time of death.
At Thursday’s arraignment, Judge Kirstin Schoonover reduced Gero’s bail to $5,000 from $25,000 and said she may be released into the care of a responsible adult. That adult is to be determined at a hearing.
Gero is not to have any contact with Cushing.
Gero, who has three other children, may have contact with her two-year-old child provided the Dept. of Children and Families allows it.
Cushing is scheduled for arraignment in January.
