ST. ALBANS — Four years after shooting Troy Ford in the head at their Highgate residence, Carmen, 64, and Erika Gutilla, 35, were sentenced to at least ten years imprisonment during a hearing in Franklin County Superior Court held last week.
The mother and daughter pair were initially arrested back in May 2018 when a pair of dog walkers stumbled onto Ford’s body at an abandoned playground off of Darlene Drive in Highgate.
In previous testimony, the two women admitted to shooting Ford after he allegedly took over their home through manipulation, but they didn’t officially plead guilty to second-degree murder until this past Thursday.
According to court documents, Erika Gutilla initially met Ford, 35, through her sister. He eventually moved into the family’s home using his influence and the drug addictions of family members to force his way into their lives.
When he moved in, Erika Gutilla had been in Florida visiting her grandmother.
In the year after he moved in, Gutilla said Ford’s presence corrupted the family’s lives. Ford, known as “Don,” allegedly sold them illegal drugs such as methamphetamines and heroine, which turned her father into a “trained dog.”
During his time living with the family, Ford also allegedly abused the Gutillas mentally and physically, at one point using a bottle of Hennessy to strike Gutilla at the back of the head. By December of 2017, the two women had decided “he had to go.”
Carmen Gutilla provided the murder weapon, a small black pistol, she had used for security at her workplace, a Swanton liquor store, and Erika Gutilla killed Ford while he was sleeping by shooting him in the head.
Ford, however, wasn’t found until May. To get rid of the evidence, the Gutillas put Ford’s body, wrapped in a rug, in a trash can on the back porch.
Erika Gutilla eventually removed the body from its place a month later when she and her former boyfriend Corey Cassani hid it under a pile of branches in a wooded area, according to court records.
When Ford’s remains were found five months later, Gutilla and Cassani were arrested at the North Star Motel in Shelburne.
In 2019, Cassani was sentenced to three to seven years for his involvement in the case.
Carmen was arrested later for providing the murder weapon. During their court appearance this past week, Superior Court Judge Martin Maley said Erika and Carmen received the same sentencing as they worked together to carry out the murder, according to VTDigger.
After their arrest, the Gutilla’s court case had been scheduled for a final trial on multiple occasions, and at one point, Erika Gutilla’s lawyer, Robert Katims asked the court to throw out a post-arrest police interview conducted by the Vermont State Police on the grounds that Erika Gutilla had not been alert enough to understand her rights. The interview had been conducted at 2:30 a.m.
The court, however, refused the motion.
The two women eventually avoided a jury trial by pleading guilty to the crime on reduced charges this past week. Maley sentenced both of them to 20 years to life while suspending most of the sentence except for ten years. They’ve already served four since their arrest.
