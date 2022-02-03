BARRE — Amtrak has cancelled most passenger rail service in Vermont today due to Winter Storm Landon, which is expected to bring 8-12 inches of snow to the region.
“Last week’s storm and this event underscore the difficult balance between providing a reliable means of transportation and keeping our passengers safe in extreme weather events,” said Toni Clithero, AOT Grants Program Manager.
Ethan Allen Service: Both the northbound (Train #291) and southbound (Train #290) trains will not operate in Vermont on Thursday. The train is operate between Albany and New York’s Penn Station on its normal schedule.
Vermonter Service: Amtrak has cancelled the northbound Vermonter (Train #56) for Thursday. The southbound Vermonter (Train #55) is operating on its normal schedule.
