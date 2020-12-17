BURLINGTON — Expect potentially difficult driving conditions as a layer of light snow falls this morning. Low visibility and black ice are possible during peak commuting hours.
While Winter Storm Gail has dumped over a foot of snow in some parts of Southern Vermont, central and northwestern counties are expected only a few inches.
Vermont Agency of Transportation crews are out plowing the roads and treating as necessary, and ask that you please give them room to work. Don’t crowd the plow.
Drive for the conditions, give yourself extra time to get to your destination and be sure to ensure extra stopping distance from other vehicles.
For additional roadway condition information and roadway alerts:
VTrans website, Winter Weather Central: https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/winter
Plow Finder: http://plowtrucks.vtrans.vermont.gov/
Highway Webcams: https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/rwis
New England 511: http://newengland511.org/Home/Index
VT-Alert: https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert
