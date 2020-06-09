ST. ALBANS – According to local tobacco use preventionists and data from the state of Vermont, more Vermonters are attempting to quit smoking now than at any other moment in recent history.
Numbers provided by the state’s cessation services portal 802Quits show more Vermonters having reached out for cessation services since October last year than in any period of time beforehand, a trend the state reports having carried into the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting in October, more than 3,000 Vermonters had registered online support services through 802Quits and another 745 had reached out through 802Quits’ phone services.
Amy Brewer, the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition’s coordinator, said there could be a number of reasons for the greater interest in accessing cessation services over the last few months, ranging from headlines trained on electronic cigarette – or e-cigarette – use to the influence of COVID-19.
“When I look at the data, the numbers started to go up in the fall of last year, right around the lung injury outbreak associated with vaping,” Brewer said. “I think that prompted a lot of people to start thinking about quitting.”
Starting in August last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a surge in electronic cigarette-related admissions to the emergency room, with admissions peaking the following month as e-cigarette-related injuries continued to rise.
Eventually, nearly 3,000 people from all 50 states and two U.S. territories would be admitted to hospitals with complications of what the CDC now calls “e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury” – or EVALI.
As of February, more than 68 had died nationally due to EVALI, according to the CDC.
The widening use of e-cigarettes – especially among youth – contrasts with what has historically been a downward trend in the use of tobacco among Vermonters.
While an increasingly smaller amount of Vermonters reported using tobaccos, e-cigarette use has widened, especially among Vermont’s younger generations.
The Youth Risk Behavior Survey, a biannual survey conducted by the state within Vermont’s middle and high schools, found almost half of Vermont’s high schoolers had tried an e-cigarette in 2019 and a quarter of high schoolers continued using e-cigarettes.
A local effort, the Vermont Youth Project, confirmed those trends in at least two of Franklin County’s high schools, with more than 29 percent of 11th and 12th graders in Enosburg Falls and almost half of 11th and 12th graders in Richford reporting daily use of electronic cigarettes.
According to Brewer, the headlines announcing the nationwide outbreak of EVALI and wider use among high-schoolers may have been one of the factors driving some to Vermont’s cessation services, with interest only growing more intense amidst state public health campaigns and the COVID-19 pandemic.
That interest was also reflected among younger adults and youth, with approximately 17 percent of those accessing services through 802Quits coming from younger youth and young adult cohorts.
While coverage of e-cigarette use and subsequent public relations campaigns from the Vermont health department may have driven more people to access Vermont’s cessation services, Brewer suggested the onset of COVID-19 may have deepened that interest as public focus began shifting toward the coming pandemic.
“COVID-19 keeps people paying attention to their health,” Brewer said. “People are now hyper-focused on their health.”
While 802Quits and other cessation services have yet to report their access numbers from the months when COVID-19 was at its most active, Brewer suggested it’d be possible numbers may continue to surge, due to the greater interest in health and concerns about tobacco’s impact on one’s lungs.
According to the World Health Organization, studies have been able to link a history of smoking to a higher risk of developing COVID-19’s more severe symptoms.
It was also possible, however, that more people took to smoking amid the pandemic, Brewer suggested, with the stress and anxiety coming from COVID-19’s impacts driving some to find comfort in smoking.
“I can imagine it might’ve gone both ways,” Brewer said.
It’s also highly likely 802Quits undersells how many people have tried to quit using tobacco in the past year, according to Brewer, with some people accessing services through other programs and most people choosing to quit reportedly doing so without the help of public health initiatives.
Disparities in tobacco use, challenges
According to a report from the Vermont Tobacco Control Program, despite increasingly fewer Vermonters smoking every year, what the health department program refers to as Vermont’s “tobacco burden” falls more on lower-income Vermonters and marginalized communities.
While only 15 percent of adults in Vermont were identified in the report as smokers, nearly 31 percent of adults insured through Medicaid and 24 percent of adults living beneath 250 percent of the federal poverty line smoked.
Those with self-reported mental health conditions or substance use disorders were also more likely to report smoking, as were those with a disability and persons of color.
Among Vermont’s youth, youth of color were almost twice as likely as white, non-Hispanic youth to smoke tobacco, and Vermont’s LGBTQ youth were more than twice as likely to smoke as non-LGBTQ youth.
“There’s a variety of reasons” for these disparities, according to Brewer, ranging from intense marketing on the part of tobacco companies to communities of color and LGBTQ communities, to a higher level of stress experienced by those communities. “It’s complicated,” she said.
Though the region’s tobacco prevention coalition currently didn’t have data specific to Franklin County, Brewer said those disparities could also be observed anecdotally within Northwest Vermont.
At a local level, Brewer said the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition was working with regional support services – like the Northwestern Counseling & Support Services – and schools to help encourage prevention.
According to Brewer, the organization also hoped to encourage businesses employing younger adults to include cessation services within their larger wellness packages offered to employees in recognition of a well-documented increase in the use of e-cigarette among youth and younger adults.
She said there were also concerns among the region’s prevention specialists with the amount of advertisements within Franklin County’s more walking-friendly communities that could turn younger Vermonters’ attention toward substances like alcohol.
Vermont’s health department identified tobacco use among a larger suite of health disparities it would focus on addressing in the latest iteration of its state health improvement plan.
Already, according to numbers provided by the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition, half of those Vermonters accessing services through 802Quits self-identified as having a mental health diagnosis, and a quarter of those reaching out through the program were insured through Medicaid.
Those numbers, as well as widening use overall of Vermont’s substance use portal, were, according to Brewer, hopeful signs as work continues to address tobacco use in the Green Mountain State.
“I’m really feeling very hopeful people are making attempts to quit,” she said. “We just have to make sure to keep the message out there.”