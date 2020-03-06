ST. ALBANS – Earlier this year, a report from Building Bright Futures, a partnership tasked with advising the state on issues affecting early childhood, found the number of children accessing mental health services had nearly doubled since 1999.
While some could see that as a sign of something going wrong, area mental health specialists say it may the result of a series of partnerships and supports that have brought more children and families into mental health services.
According to specialists with the Northwestern Counseling & Support Services (NCSS)’s Children Youth & Family Services Division, mental health services have evolved over the last 20 years in ways that could be connecting with those in need who may not have been reached in the past.
“While it feels like the number of mental health diagnoses is increasing, those probably have always been there,” Danielle Lindley, the division’s director, told the Messenger last month. “Our system is more equipped and more willing to support children and families in a way that was different from where they were 20 years ago.”
According to Building Bright Futures’ report, the number of children accessing mental health services in Vermont grew from close to 1,700 in 1999 to more than 3,300 in 2018.
The same report found that one in five children between the ages of six and eight had a social, emotional or behavioral condition, and that 89 percent of children assessed by health care professionals for trauma were confirmed to have experienced some kind of trauma in their life.
According to area specialists, mental health services have been more closely integrated with the care families receive after children are born and within institutions like schools, the Vermont Dept. of Children and Families, and Northwestern Medical Center (NMC)’s pediatrics offices.
Twenty-three of 29 schools in Franklin and Grand Isle counties have a member of NCSS’s Children, Youth & Family Services Division’s staff embedded, and about a third of the division’s staff of 300 is dedicated to supporting programs or are directly involved with working with children and families within the home or in the community.
According to Lindley, only about 8 percent of the services provided by the Children, Youth & Family Services Division are handled at the division’s Fisher Pond Road offices.
“Services have become more accessible and more flexible,” Lindley said.
As one example, Lindley and NCSS’s Early Childhood Support Team leader Heather Wilson referenced a service connecting mental health services to NMC’s pediatrics, including mental health criteria within the screening process as newborns visit for their regular checkups.
‘They’re screened around post-partum depression disorders, they’re screened around social determinants of health, they’re screened for domestic violence,” Wilson said. “It becomes naturally a part of an everyday visit.”
The model Wilson described is formally known in the profession as the Developmental Understanding and Legal Collaboration for Everyone – or Project DULCE – pairing regular health care screenings with mental health and legal supports.
From there, families can be referred to other services provided by organizations like NCSS if mental health needs are identified.
Project DULCE is explicitly recommended by Building Bright Futures as a strategy for addressing mental health needs of younger children, which says the model can “provide families more intensive assistance obtaining concrete supports when needed.”
Like most service providers in Vermont, NCSS has seen its access numbers grow, with 1,874 individuals accessing NCSS’s children and family services in 2018 compared to the 1,582 who accessed those services in 2015, according to numbers provided by Lindley.
“My team has basically doubled in order to meet the need,” Wilson said.
According to Wilson, aside from a wider net cast by service providers, there were other pressures on the mental health system as well – economic issues and substance abuse challenging other services in the areas around Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
“I think a lot of that, over the years, from the work that I’ve done, a lot of that has to do with substance abuse, as well as the economic things like homelessness and violent things going on in the home,” Wilson said.
In its statewide report, Building Bright Futures reported that the rate of children exposed to opioid abuse in Vermont had leveled off since rising to a 2014 peak.
The report attributed the rate of Vermont children born exposed to opioid abuse disorder to Vermont’s “ongoing systems of care for screening and diagnosis of substance use disorder in pregnancy” and to communities “working together to provide treatment and supportive care for these disorders.”
Other pressures were felt in the region as well, with Lindley, Wilson and NCSS’s Parent Child Center’s Amy Johnson noting Franklin and Grand Isle counties both struggled with economic conditions typical for Vermont’s rural areas, like housing costs and a lack of child care services.
“I think the child care issue is a big slice of that,” Johnson told the Messenger.
An ongoing lack of child care services in Franklin County is often cited as one of the region’s largest barriers to both economic development and accessing support services, with community organizations like the Ensoburgh Initiative dedicating entire meetings to the subject.
In one such meeting held in early 2019, another representative from NCSS, Michelle Trayah, reported child care providers were leaving the region for jobs with better health care benefits or retiring from the field altogether.
The result, according to the Building Bright Futures report issued this year, was that the number of available, regulated child care providers in Franklin County has continued a steady decline, falling to 125 in 2018 from 148 regulated programs in 2017 and 186 regulated programs in 2016.
The loss of child care services is a statewide challenge but can be especially felt in Northwest Vermont, one of the few regions in the state overall to see its population grow as the state’s population overall continues to decline.
In response to some of those wider community pressures, representatives from mental health services like NCSS have become active in community organizations, connecting with groups dedicated to addressing issues like affordable housing and substance abuse.
The goals of those organizations – stable housing or employment, for example – have a direct hand in mental health outcomes, according to Lindley.
“When families come in, research shows if you have access to health care, if you have access to child care, if you have access to education, if you have food, if you have employment, those are the things that create safety nets for families,” Lindley said. “When families have access to those, research indicates that they’re more likely to be successful and to thrive.”
NCSS’s involvement in those organizations, according to area mental health providers, represents a wider shift in a health care community as it turns its attention toward whole populations rather than just the individual seeking help.
It was a fact that Building Bright Futures keyed in on in its wider report, writing families in the to counties “continue to trail blaze in areas of perinatal, early childhood and family mental health.”
“Our community is ahead of the curve,” Lindley said. “We have to address it as a community.”