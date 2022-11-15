ST. ALBANS — A moose who spent the last few days in St. Albans was put down Tuesday morning in the parking lot of 14th Star Brewing Co. after game wardens recognized the moose was injured.
Game warden Dustin Snyder said local law enforcement and game wardens approached the moose in the parking lot in an attempt to capture the animal, but they noticed that the moose was walking strangely due to a back leg injury.
As a result, officers recorded a video of the moose and sent it to biologists with Vermont Fish & Wildlife, who determined the animal should be put down.
“When we got there, the moose wasn’t putting any weight on its back leg. Sometime last night, it either got hit by a car, or sustained some injury,” Snyder said.
Left unintended, the moose would most likely die in the wild. Bringing the moose to receive care was also out of the question as there’s no rehabilitation centers for big moose in Vermont, Snyder said.
Officers shot the moose three times before it went down. Law enforcement, including City of St. Albans officers and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies, cordoned off the area to protect the public from the moose, and a small crowd began to gather at the corner of 14th Star as the gunshots were heard in the middle of the city.
Snyder said the moose meat will now be processed and donated as part of the Fish & Wildlife’s regular deer-processing program, which gives out food to people who have jumped on a statewide waiting list.
Snyder said there’s been a few moose sightings in the area recently as they come down from mountain ranges in Enosburgh and Bakersfield. Most likely, the one in St. Albans lived in the Fairfield swamp, where moose can find wetland foods.
Snyder said the moose was most likely the same one that was seen near the St. Albans state police barracks and then later at the Hard’Ack Recreation Area.
“Who knows why it went into the city,” Snyder said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.