FRANKLIN — A young bull moose was spotted wandering Franklin’s main street on Nov. 3, but game warden Josh Hungerford said residents should not be overly concerned.
Franklin’s “Bullwinkle” didn’t cause any trouble, besides munching on the locals’ front yards, and he most likely headed back into the woods later last week.
Hungerford said the moose looked to be in good shape, healthy, with a smaller set of antlers. He advised residents to simply stay out of the animal’s way, as November is the rut for moose and the animal was more than likely just in search of a female.
While bull moose are known to be aggressive in the fall, driven by high levels of testosterone, Hungerford said the moose hadn’t caused any problems and would most likely leave on its own.
Hungerford urged residents to not feed the moose or any wild animal, so it would not get accustomed to living near people.
The bull lucked out this year, having survived Vermont’s limited moose hunting season. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife issued 100 moose hunting permits, and 51 were hunted between the Oct. 1-7 archery season and the Oct. 15-20 regular rifle season.
More than 5,500 hunters applied for the 100 tags via lottery system. Five tags are reserved for Vermont veterans, three tags are reserved for hunters with life-threatening illnesses, and three are auctioned off for conservation fundraising.
Hunting is necessary for moose conservation, as there are few natural moose predators like bears or wolves in Vermont to put a dent in the population. DFW biologists and researchers from the University of Vermont are collaborating on an ongoing project to outfit moose with tracking collars to understand how many moose survive the winter and reasons for mortality.
Using that data, DFW decides how many tags will be released and how to properly thin the Vermont population.
After the rut, the bull moose will drop their antlers to save energy and regrow a larger set in the spring. Moose and Whitetail deer usually drop their antlers in mid-December and January, so keep an eye out on your next winter hike.
